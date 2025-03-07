Home / Markets / News / Nifty Today: Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Sec suggests 'Short Strangle' on index

Nifty Today: Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Sec suggests 'Short Strangle' on index

Stock Market Today, Nifty Today: Immediate resistance for Nifty share price lies at 22,800, followed by 23,000

Stock Market Today: With momentum lacking to break decisively above 23,000 or below 21,900, Nifty is likely to consolidate sideways | Photo: Bloomberg
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 7:02 AM IST
Nifty Today, March 7, 2025:

  Strategy Details:
 
Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  Expiry: 13 March 2025 
Strike Prices: Sell 22,000 PE and Sell 23,000 CE 
Net Premium Inflow: 50
  Stop Loss: 98 

Target: Capture the entire premium inflow
 
Rationale:
 
>> After a five-month, 16.4-per cent correction from its all-time high of 26,277, Nifty share price has found support near 21,900, a key level from the March-May 2024 consolidation.
  >> Immediate resistance lies at 22,800, a level that previously acted as support in Jan-Feb 2025, followed by 23,000, which aligns with the downward trendline defining the ongoing downtrend.
  >> Range-Bound Market Likely: With momentum lacking to break decisively above 23,000 or below 21,900, Nifty is likely to consolidate sideways in the near term with stock-specific action taking precedence. 
>> A clear move above 23,000 or below 21,900 will determine the next major trend. Until then, markets are expected to remain range-bound and consolidate. 
>> A short Strangle is apt under the current conditions.

Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.
First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

