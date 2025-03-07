Nifty Today: Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Sec suggests 'Short Strangle' on index

Nifty Today, March 7, 2025:

Strategy Details:

Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle

Expiry: 13 March 2025

Strike Prices: Sell 22,000 PE and Sell 23,000 CE

Net Premium Inflow: 50

Stop Loss: 98

Target: Capture the entire premium inflow

Rationale:

>> After a five-month, 16.4-per cent correction from its all-time high of 26,277, Nifty share price has found support near 21,900, a key level from the March-May 2024 consolidation.

>> Immediate resistance lies at 22,800, a level that previously acted as support in Jan-Feb 2025, followed by 23,000, which aligns with the downward trendline defining the ongoing downtrend.

>> Range-Bound Market Likely: With momentum lacking to break decisively above 23,000 or below 21,900, Nifty is likely to consolidate sideways in the near term with stock-specific action taking precedence.

>> A clear move above 23,000 or below 21,900 will determine the next major trend. Until then, markets are expected to remain range-bound and consolidate.