Stocks to buy today: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks NTPC, JSW Steel

NTPC share price has seen a consolidation in the last few trading sessions around its long term support zone. The price volume action has turned bullish while the RSI oscillator, on the weekly as well as the daily chart, hints at a positive momentum. Hence, we expect a pullback move in NTPC share in the short term.
JSW Energy share price has given a breakout from an 'Inverted Head and Shoulders' pattern on the daily chart, which is a trend reversal pattern. The breakout has been accompanied with high volumes while the RSI oscillator is also indicating at a positive momentum.
