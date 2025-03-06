Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks NTPC, JSW Steel

Stocks to buy today: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks NTPC, JSW Steel

Stocks to Buy Today, March 6, 2025: The recent correction in the Dollar Index should also support metal stocks due to their inverse correlation

Stocks to buy today: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks NTPC, JSW Steel
Ruchit Jain Recommendations: Analyst picks NTPC, JSW Steel, and JSW Energy as top stocks to buy today
Ruchit Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 7:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stocks to Buy Today, March 6:

 

Buy JSW STEEL | CMP: Rs 1,008 | Stop Loss: Rs 965 | Share price target: Rs 1,085

 
JSW Steel share price has been forming a 'Higher Top Higher Bottom' structure and has been a relative outperformer in the last couple of months. The recent correction in the Dollar Index should also support metal stocks due to their inverse correlation. The volumes are good while the RSI oscillator also hints at a positive momentum.  READ: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking shares 3 stocks to buy, Nifty outlook today

Buy NTPC | CMP: Rs 326 | Stop Loss: Rs 315 | Share price target: Rs 343

 
NTPC share price has seen a consolidation in the last few trading sessions around its long term support zone. The price volume action has turned bullish while the RSI oscillator, on the weekly as well as the daily chart, hints at a positive momentum. Hence, we expect a pullback move in NTPC share in the short term.
 

Buy JSW Energy | CMP: Rs 509 | Stop Loss: Rs 495 | Share price target: Rs 545

 
JSW Energy share price has given a breakout from an 'Inverted Head and Shoulders' pattern on the daily chart, which is a trend reversal pattern. The breakout has been accompanied with high volumes while the RSI oscillator is also indicating at a positive momentum.
   
======================
Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is head of equity technical research and wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Defensive sector weightage in Nifty 50 declines to 15 year low

Muthoot, Manappuram Finance may shine amid rising gold prices: Analysts

Premium

Cement prices see three-month rise; dealers optimistic about future

Coforge shares rise 8.4% on record deal, acquisition, stock split

Premium

Do foreign investors not pay capital gains tax in other countries? Not true

Topics :Stock callsMarketsStocks to buyStocks to buy todaystocks to watchMARKETS TODAYInvestment strategiesstock market trading

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story