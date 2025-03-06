Power stocks: Buy in Summer, Sell in Winter; chart hints up to 27% upside

India is expected to witness an extreme summer, with more heatwave days during March - May period in most parts of the country, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.
According to a release issued by the weather bureau on February 28, 2025, it expects above normal-temperature on most days this summer, except over Northeast India, extreme north India and southwestern and southern parts of Peninsular India.
Against this, the Indian government is taking necessary steps to meet peak demand in the summer, as consumption is expected to rise owing to higher usage of air-conditioners and coolers to counter the heat.
"We are expecting a peak demand of 270 Gigawatt in the summer. All the preparations are in place to meet that demand", said Ghanshyam Prasad, chairman of Central Electricity Authority (CEA).
"The government will utilise all its capacity for addressing the demand. There is special focus on removing all shortages, particularly in April, May, June and in September-October. These months are crucial with respect to the power demand," Ghanshyam said.
Against this background, here are 5 stocks from the power sector that can potentially gain up to 27 per cent in the next few months as per the technical charts. NTPC
Current Price: Rs 327
Upside Potential: 14.7%
Support: Rs 306; Rs 300
Resistance: Rs 345; Rs 350 NTPC stock
has been consolidating around its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 306, for the last 9 trading weeks. Further, key momentum oscillators like the RSI and Stochastic Slow have given a positive divergence on the weekly scale.
Therefore, going ahead, NTPC may attempt to recoup some of its losses, and rally to Rs 375 levels, wherein stands its major hurdle. Interim resistance for the stock can be expected around Rs 345 and Rs 350 levels. Key supports on the downside stand at Rs 306 and Rs 300 levels.
Current Price: Rs 353
Upside Potential: 22.4%
Support: Rs 347; Rs 330
Resistance: Rs 361; Rs 368; Rs 391; Rs 415 Tata Power
too has been consolidating around its 100-WMA, which stands at Rs 347; below which the stock is expected to find support around Rs 330 levels for now. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to Rs 432; with interim resistance expected around Rs 361, Rs 368, Rs 391 and Rs 415 levels.
Current Price: Rs 77
Upside Potential: 21.4%
Support: Rs 74.40; Rs 71
Resistance: Rs 79.60; Rs 81; Rs 86.30; Rs 91
Over the last one month, NHPC stock
has made multiple bottoms around Rs 71 level on the daily scale. That apart, the stock is seen attempting to hold above its 100-WMA, which stands at Rs 74.40 on a consistent basis. As such, the stock near-term bias can be cautiously optimistic as long as these supports are held. On the upside, the stock needs to break above Rs 79.60 for a likely rally towards Rs 93.50 levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around Rs 81, Rs 86.30 and Rs 91 levels.
Current Price: Rs 141
Upside Potential: 20.6%
Support: Rs 133; Rs 126
Resistance: Rs 146; Rs 160 CESC stock
recently gave a fresh breakout on the daily scale, as the stock closed above its super trend line resistance. That apart, the 100-WMA at Rs 126 has been providing ample of support for the stock. Going ahead, near support for the stock can be expected at Rs 133. On the upside, the stock can surge to Rs 170 levels; with interim resistance likely around Rs 146 and Rs 160 levels.
Current Price: Rs 497
Upside Potential: 27.2%
Support: Rs 471; Rs 435
Resistance: Rs 510; Rs 565; Rs 595 JSW Energy
has been trading above its short-term (20-DMA) for the last four trading sessions. Further, key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly chart seem to be favourably placed. The stock, however, has been trading below its 100-WMA, and needs to cross the same at Rs 510 to trigger fresh positive momentum at the counter.
On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to Rs 632 levels; with interim resistance expected around Rs 565 and Rs 595 levels. Support for the stock exists at Rs 471 and Rs 435 levels.