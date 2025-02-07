Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Nifty50: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec suggests Bull Call ahead of RBI outcome

Nifty50: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec suggests Bull Call ahead of RBI outcome

Nifty Today: The 23,800 level aligns with key trendline resistance, temporarily halting the uptrend

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital
Photo: Shutterstock
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock Markets News: Nifty Today 

 

Strategy Details:

Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread

Expiry: 13 FEB 2025

Strikes: Buy 23,600 CE and Sell 24,000 CE

Net Outflow: 155 points

Stop Loss: Entire premium outflow (Max Loss = 155 points)

Strategy Target: 400 (Max Profit = 245 points)

Break-even Point (BEP): 23,755

 
Rationale:
 
>> The sharp Nifty rally over the past few days has led to overbought conditions, triggering a corrective retracement as traders book profits or reduce weaker long positions. 
 
>> The 23,800 level aligns with key trendline resistance, temporarily halting the uptrend.
 
>> However, the correction is expected to find support near the 23,500–23,450 zone, providing a potential entry point for bullish positions.
 
>> Improved market breadth suggests the resistance at 23,800 is temporary, with a breakout likely to drive Nifty towards 24,500.
 
>> A Bull Call Spread is recommended to capitalise on the bullish bias with controlled risk.

Also Read

Cipla stock shows strength on charts, adopt Bull Spread: Nandish Shah

Thermax, Timken crack 44% from high; trade at multi-yr supports; what next?

Infosys, ICICI Bank: 5 largecap stock ideas to trade amid market pullback

Lupin, Hindalco: 3 stocks to buy today by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

       
===============
Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives Research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Markets Today: RBI MPC outcome; FIIs; M&M, ITC Q3; Chamunda IPO allotment

Premium

State-owned entities line up to tap bond market after rate decision

Foreign sales in financials drive second-highest monthly outflows in Jan

Sebi bars Brightcom Group chairman, whole-time director for 5 years

Premium

Correction in stock prices of AMCs turns risk-reward more favourable

Topics :Stock callsNifty50Nifty 50Market OutlookNifty OutlookMarket news

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story