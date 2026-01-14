Nitco share price soars 14% on bourses on Jan 14; check key factors inside

Shares of tiles, marble, and mosaic segment player Nitco were ruling higher on the bourses on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, after the company announced that its chief financial officer had tendered his resignation from the post. The company’s stock price soared as much as 13.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹94.9 per share on the NSE on Wednesday.

The marble maker company has informed the exchanges that Sitanshu Satapathy has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel with effect from the close of business hours of January 13, 2026, on account of his future plans for self-engagement. Consequently, Sitanshu Satapathy also ceases to be a senior management personnel of the company with effect from the aforesaid date.

A combined total of approximately 5.1 million equity shares of the company, valued at around ₹48.70 crore, had changed hands across the NSE and BSE so far today. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,153.23 crore on the NSE, as of January 14.

Nitco announces business update

Earlier on Friday, January 9, the company announced that it had achieved an approximately 85 per cent growth in sales in December 2025 as compared to January 2025, on a month-on-month basis. (Although it did not disclose the actual figures in the release.)

"The robust performance was supported by multiple growth drivers, including higher customer demand, strengthening of the product portfolio, and sustained emphasis on operational efficiencies," the company said in a release.

Commenting on the performance, Vivek Talwar, chairman & managing director of the company, said: “Achieving 85 per cent growth in sales reflects the strength of our business strategy, the dedication of our teams, and the trust our customers placed in us. We remain focused on sustainable growth while continuing to invest in innovation, capacity expansion, and customer experience.”