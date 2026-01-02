NLC India rises to a 1-month high; Co transfers assets to green energy arm

NLC India share price today: NLC India's share price rose to a one-month high in Friday’s session as the company transferred seven renewable assets to its subsidiary, NLC India Renewable. Its renewable energy arm will likely debut in the market by next fiscal year.

NLC India's share price rose as much as 4.39 per cent to ₹267.40, the highest level since November 29, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

So far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), NLC India has seen its 2.8 million shares change hands.

The scrip was trading 4.29 per cent higher at ₹267.15 apiece as of 1:03 PM., as compared to a 0.57 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Why did the NLC India share price rise today? NLC India's share price rose in Friday’s session after the company announced that it has transferred seven renewable energy assets to NLC India Renewable Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The transfer came into effect on Thursday. The transfer has sparked a buying interest for the stock as investors anticipated the value unlocking of the initial public offer (IPO) of NLC India Renewable Limited, scheduled for next financial year. NLC India is planning to raise ₹4,000 crore through the initial public offer (IPO), as per media reports. NLC India is planning to launch an initial public offer of the renewable energy arm by the first quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27), Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said in December, 2025. The company has plans to carry out major expansion projects in renewable energy.