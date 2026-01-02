JM Fin expects cement price recovery from April 2026; UltraTech top pick

Domestic brokerage JM Financial said its channel checks suggest that pan-India cement prices fell marginally by about ₹2 per bag to ₹334 in December 2025. On a quarterly basis, prices corrected by 2–2.5 per cent Q-o-Q, largely due to the non-trade segment, with sharper declines of 3–4 per cent in the East and South India.

"Input costs likely increased by ₹50 per tonne (₹3/bag) during Q3, with the impact expected to flow through in the latter part of Q4 due to inventory holding periods. Any rebound in cement prices will be a key monitorable in the coming months," the brokerage said in its note.

JM Financial said that cement demand is estimated to have grown in low double digits Y-o-Y in December 2025, following mid-single-digit growth in the early part of the quarter, translating into high single-digit Y-o-Y growth for Q3FY26. While early signs of recovery are visible, demand continues to be patchy, with regions such as Delhi NCR facing pressure due to construction restrictions due to pollution. Regionally, demand in Southern India is expected to increase after the Pongal period, while a more sustained recovery in Maharashtra is expected only after the municipal elections in January 2026.

According to analysts, while companies have announced price hikes of ₹10–40 per bag across regions for January 2026, absorption is expected to be limited. A meaningful recovery in cement prices is expected from April 2026, as the annual volume push eases and focus shifts toward profitability.

Petcoke prices rise Q-o-Q, input cost pressures build

US CFR petcoke prices dropped by around $7 per tonne in December 2025, with spot prices easing to around $111 per tonne due to lower freight rates. In India, petcoke demand remains muted amid comfortable inventories and a preference for domestic sourcing, partly supported by rupee depreciation.

On a quarterly basis, however, average US CFR petcoke prices increased around 5 per cent Q-o-Q in Q3 to $115 per tonne, reflecting a landed cost of around $131 per tonne. As a result, input costs are estimated to have increased by about ₹50 per tonne, or around ₹3 per bag, with the impact likely to be felt from the latter part of Q4FY26 due to inventory holding periods. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to JM Financial and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.