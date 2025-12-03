No near-term triggers for building materials as Q2 growth stays muted

The building materials space continues to be hit by demand hurdles, weighing on growth prospects for yet another quarter. The sector posted mid single-digit sales growth in the September quarter (Q2FY26), with plastic pipes and the MDF segment posting 8-9 per cent growth, while bathware and plywood segment growth was sub-5 per cent. Brokerages have a mixed view on the sector, with some expecting a recovery in the second half of FY26 while others continue to maintain a cautious view on the outlook.

What drove the building materials sector’s muted Q2FY26 performance?

Utkarsh Nopany of BOB Capital Markets points out that the September quarter revenue growth performance for its building materials universe was muted for the 11th consecutive quarter. The sector grew at a slow pace of 7.4 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY26, due to the impact of heavy monsoon on construction activity and weak demand in the retail segment. The operating profit margins, however, were up 180 basis points year-on-year to 12.6 per cent in Q2FY26, mainly due to a weak base effect.

Which segments does BOB Capital Markets prefer, and what are its top picks? BOB Capital Markets continues to prefer pipes and bathware over tiles and wood panel, considering relatively better pricing discipline on account of high organised share and low global linkage. Cera Sanitaryware, Finolex Pipes and Somany Ceramics are its top picks in the sector. Why is Nuvama cautious on plastic pipes and PVC pricing? Nuvama Research has a cautious view on the plastic pipes sector. In a recent report, the brokerage pointed out that the sector continues to reel under demand weakness, elevated competition, increased capacity additions, pressure on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) prices and rising consolidation.

What has compounded matters, according to analysts led by Sneha Talreja, is the lack of anti-dumping duty (ADD) and withdrawal of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) quality norms on PVC, which have weighed on PVC prices that are expected to fall another Rs 3 to Rs 4 soon. This may lead to volume weakness as the channel hesitates to stock up in a falling-price scenario, inventory losses, a fierce price war and industry consolidation. Factoring these in, the brokerage has cut its earnings per share and price-to-earnings multiple across pipe names and has maintained its cautious stance on the sector.

What ratings and target prices has Nuvama assigned to key pipe stocks? Nuvama has retained a hold rating on Astral with a target price of Rs 1,412. It has downgraded Supreme Industries to hold with a target price of Rs 3,529. It has retained a reduce rating on Finolex, Prince Pipe and Apollo Pipes with target prices of Rs 175, Rs 208 and Rs 198, respectively. Why is Motilal Oswal constructive on wood panels, tiles and bathware in H2FY26? Motilal Oswal Research is positive on the wood panel, tiles and bathware segments. It expects the segments to witness a revival in the second half of FY26. Ashish Poddar and Krisha Zaveri of Motilal Oswal Research believe the revival will be underpinned by low unsold housing inventory and the spillover of project launches from FY25 into FY26.