Home / Markets / News / No regulatory gap, guardrails needed to protect investors: Sebi official

No regulatory gap, guardrails needed to protect investors: Sebi official

In the past, valuation concerns have been raised by many stakeholders, especially in cases of new-age or digital companies like Nykaa or Paytm's IPOs

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Valuation of initial public offerings (IPO) is not a regulatory gap but "we have to see how we can further put guardrails" to protect the interest of retail investors, Sebi whole-time member Kamlesh Varshney said on Friday.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the corporate governance summit, "Gatekeepers of Governance" here, Varshney said the market regulator moving away from control of a capital issue is a "right step", but at the same time stressed on the need to ensure that valuation by anchor investments take place properly, effectively and efficiently  "I am not saying it's a regulatory gap, but it is something good for the thought --whether the valuation that is being carried out at this point of time is correct or not. We have seen a lot of IPOs are coming, where retail investors are challenging the valuation," he said.

The remarks came a day after Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday clarified that the capital markets regulator will not intervene in IPO valuations.

"We don't determine what the valuation is. This is (in) the eyes of the beholder, the investor," Pandey told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

In the past, valuation concerns have been raised by many stakeholders, especially in cases of new-age or digital companies like Nykaa or Paytm's IPOs.

In a most recent case, concerns were raised on Lenskart's Rs 7,200-crore IPO priced at a very high level.

The eyewear firm came up with its IPO last week at a price band of Rs 382-402 per share, targeting a valuation of over Rs 69,700 crore at the upper end. The offers received 28.26 times subscription on the final day of the share sale on November 4.

Varshney said: "Now we think that when anchor investors are doing valuation, Sebi should keep itself away, which it is doing and which probably is the right thing, but without compromising on this position how do we ensure that valuation by anchor investments are also taking place properly, effectively, efficiently."  He further said that another point of valuation where Sebi is involved is "valuation during corporate arrangements".

"There are other cases that we have seen where corporate arrangements are taking place and promoter shareholder probably get valuation at an inflated price to get a better swap allocation, which is detrimental of minority shareholders and lot of complaints we are receiving from these minority shareholders that their interests have been compromised," he said.

This is another regulatory gap, he said in his opinion, probably Sebi may have to work for in future.

"(Valuation) in the IPO area is not a regulatory gap but we have to see how we can further put guardrails. But in corporate arrangements valuation is one area. Can we provide guidelines for valuations the way there are guidelines in transfer pricing? This is one thing probably we may have to work with another regulator IBBI," he suggested.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex recoup losses; Financials, Metal lead comeback; SMIDs in green

Pocket dividends! ONGC, Power Grid, 31 other stocks go ex-date next week

NHPC shares drop 3% even as Q2 profit rises 15%; What's weighing the stock?

Asian shares retreat after falling tech stocks drag Wall Street down

Down 25% from 52-week high, JK Cement is now a 'value buy': Choice Equity

Topics :SEBIInvestorInvestors

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story