Why is Angel One stock rising despite massive drop in Q2 profit?

However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue from operations increased 5 per cent from 795.2 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Net profit jumped 85 per cent Q-o-Q from 114.5 crore. Its earnings before depreciation, amortisation and taxes (EBDAT) grew 67 per cent to ₹326.4 crore against ₹194.4 crore in the previous quarter.

In the September 2025 quarter, Angel One posted revenue from operations of ₹835.3 crore, down 15 per cent from ₹97.4 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit fell 50 per cent to ₹211.7 crore compared to ₹423.4 crore in the Q2FY25.

The company's total orders increased 5 per cent Q-o-Q to 36 crore from 34.3 crore in the previous quarter. Its client base, on the platform, crossed 34 million, with over 1.7 million new clients added this quarter.

Ambarish Kenghe, Group chief executive officer (CEO) at Angel One, said that momentum across businesses remains strong — Mutual fund SIPs touched a record high, credit disbursals nearly doubled, and Ionic Wealth crossed over ₹61 billion in Assets under management (AUM).

"Our focus remains on scaling with technology, trust and transparency. We are excited to set up a branch in GIFT City, a strategic move that opens new growth avenues," he added.