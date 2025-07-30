Star Health and Allied Insurance rises 4% on posting Q1 results; Details

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company shares rose 3.7 per cent in trade on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), logging an intra-day high at ₹442.5 per share on BSE. The stock advanced after the company posted its Q1 results.

Around 11:23 AM, Star Health and Allied Insurance share price was up 3.28 per cent at ₹440.7 per share. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 81,537.08.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Q1 results

The company reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹438 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹304 crore a year ago. Its non-annualised return on equity (RoE) stood at 4.9 per cent, as compared to 3.8 per cent a year ago.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Star Health Insurance recorded a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of ₹3,936 crore, up 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth (on 1/N basis). The overall combined ratio on an IFRS basis was 99.6 per cent for Q1FY26. This performance comes on the back of strong fresh retail premium growth and prudent underwriting practices. Claims NPS improved to 57, up from 45.8 last year, according to the filing. Meanwhile, retail GWP grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y, with fresh retail premiums rising 25 per cent. The customer app of Star Health saw 11 milion downloads with many innovations like real time claims tracking, document submission etc introduced during the quarter. New product launches like Super Star and Star Flexi are gaining traction and collected more than ₹1,000 crore premium in the last 12 months.