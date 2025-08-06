NSDL shares list at 10% premium on BSE; should you book profit or hold?

NSDL IPO listing today, NSDL share price: Shares of the country’s largest depository, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), made a positive debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, August 6, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).
NSDL shares listed at ₹880 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹80 per share or 10 per cent above the issue price of ₹800 per share. With this, NSDL became the second listed depository in India, after its counterpart Central Depository Services (India), which went public in 2017.
However, the listing price was slightly below grey market expectations. Before the listing, NSDL’s unlisted shares were trading around ₹925, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹125 per share or about 15.62 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
Should you hold or book profit?
Shivani Nyati, head of wealth, Swastika Investmart, on the other hand, recommended that investors book partial profits near the listing level. She further highlighted that NSDL is expanding its horizons by offering more value-added services and options. The company, Nyati noted, has also posted steady growth in both its top and bottom lines.
NSDL IPO details
Since the issue was entirely an offer for sale, NSDL will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The funds will go to the existing shareholders who sold their stakes.
About National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL)
NSDL is India’s largest securities depository based on several key metrics, including the number of issuers, active instruments, market share in demat settlement volume, and the total value of assets under custody as of March 2025. It is one of only two depositories in India registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a Market Infrastructure Institution.
The company operates several subsidiaries, including NSDL Database Management Limited, which provides electronic governance and know-your-customer services, and NSDL Payments Bank Limited, which focuses on digital banking solutions. As of March 31, 2025, NSDL managed 39.45 million demat accounts, covering nearly the entire country and maintaining a presence in 186 countries.
