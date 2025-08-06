IRCTC shares rise 2% as unit gets payment aggregator nod from RBI

Shares of the company advanced for the third straight session and currently trade at 4.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 22 per cent this year, compared to a 4.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. IRCTC has a total market capitalisation of ₹58,840.00 crore.

IRCTC unit gets online payment aggregator nod from RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its letter dated August 4, 2025, has granted ‘In-Principle’ authorisation to IRCTC Payments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of IRCTC, to operate as an online payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The central bank’s approval will enable IRCTC Payments to facilitate online transactions between customers and merchants. The licence also permits the company to pool customer funds and settle them with merchants after a specified period.

In April this year, the public sector undertaking (PSU) also floated a tender to rope in a technical service provider to assist in providing end-to-end payment services, as per reports.