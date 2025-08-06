Home / Markets / News / IRCTC shares rise 2% as unit gets payment aggregator nod from RBI

IRCTC shares rise 2% as unit gets payment aggregator nod from RBI

IRCTC shares rose 2 per cent after the RBI gave the green light for its subsidiary to operate as an online payment aggregator

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today
IRCTC share price today
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rose over 2 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave the green light for its subsidiary to operate as an online payment aggregator.  
 
The company's stock rose as much as 2.31 per cent during the day to ₹743 per share, the biggest intraday rise since May 29 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.4 per cent higher at ₹737 apiece, compared to a 0.11 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:43 AM. 
 
Shares of the company advanced for the third straight session and currently trade at 4.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 22 per cent this year, compared to a 4.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. IRCTC has a total market capitalisation of ₹58,840.00 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

IRCTC unit gets online payment aggregator nod from RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its letter dated August 4, 2025, has granted ‘In-Principle’ authorisation to IRCTC Payments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of IRCTC, to operate as an online payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
 
The central bank’s approval will enable IRCTC Payments to facilitate online transactions between customers and merchants. The licence also permits the company to pool customer funds and settle them with merchants after a specified period.
 
In April this year, the public sector undertaking (PSU) also floated a tender to rope in a technical service provider to assist in providing end-to-end payment services, as per reports. 
 
Earlier this year, the PSU was granted 'Navratna' status by the Government of India. Navratna status is conferred upon public sector undertakings that demonstrate outstanding financial and market performance. This recognition enhances their autonomy and financial authority. 

IRCTC Q4 results 

The company's net profit rose by 26.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹358 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. It had reported a profit of ₹284 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue from operations rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,268 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹1,151 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
Expenses rose 11 per cent YoY to ₹903 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹810 crore in the same quarter last year. For FY25, the company's net profit increased by 18 per cent YoY to ₹1,314 crore, up from ₹1,111 crore in the previous financial year.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Exide's Q1 surprise triggers mixed analyst calls; what should investors do?

Rupee gains ahead of RBI rate decision; opens higher at 87.73/$

Premium

Investors pivot to quality, fundamental picks over momentum: PGIM India MF

Nifty at crossroads; HDFC Securities recommends these 2 ETFs

Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; here's why

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIRCTCNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story