Brokerages upbeat on Adani Ports post Q1 results; stock rises 2% in trade

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares rose 1.9 per cent on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,384.55 per share on BSE. At 9:31 AM, Adani Ports share price was up 1.58 per cent at ₹1,379 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.11 per cent higher at 80,799.04.The company posted its Q1 results, during market hours on Tuesday. Post that, the stock fell and closed 2.3 per cent lower at ₹1,357.55 per share. However, many brokerages raised their target price on the back of strong growth.

What brokerages suggest on Adani Ports post Q1? Global brokerage Goldman Sachs has continued with a 'Buy' call and raised the target to ₹1,510 per share from ₹1,480, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. As the balance sheet gets stronger, it positions Adani Ports for more organic and inorganic growth opportunities, believes Goldman Sachs. It sees the risk-reward attractive for Adani Ports post its recent correction. Jefferies has reiterated 'Buy' and has also hiked the target to ₹1,815 per share from ₹1,765, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Nuvama Institutional Equities has raised its target price to ₹1,900 per share from ₹1,810 with a 'Buy' rating. However, the brokerage has trimmed FY26E/27 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3 per cent to reflect 2 per cent lower volume and higher interest cost.

Meanwhile, Bernstein has maintained an 'Outperform' rating with a target of ₹1,617 per share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The brokerages see strong pricing power and opportunities to expand into logistics. Motilal Oswal has reiterated 'Buy' rating with a target of ₹1,700 per share as it sees the company well-positioned to grow faster than the broader industry. The brokerage has largely retained its estimates for FY26 and FY27 and expects Adani Ports to report a 10 per cent growth in cargo volumes over FY25-27. This would drive a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent/16 per cent/21 per cent in revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY25-27. Ebitda refers to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and PAT refers to profit after tax.