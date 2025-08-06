Brokerages upbeat on Adani Ports post Q1 results; stock rises 2% in trade

What brokerages suggest on Adani Ports post Q1?

Global brokerage Goldman Sachs has continued with a 'Buy' call and raised the target to ₹1,510 per share from ₹1,480, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. As the balance sheet gets stronger, it positions Adani Ports for more organic and inorganic growth opportunities, believes Goldman Sachs. It sees the risk-reward attractive for Adani Ports post its recent correction.

Jefferies has reiterated 'Buy' and has also hiked the target to ₹1,815 per share from ₹1,765, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has raised its target price to ₹1,900 per share from ₹1,810 with a 'Buy' rating. However, the brokerage has trimmed FY26E/27 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3 per cent to reflect 2 per cent lower volume and higher interest cost.