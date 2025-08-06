Home / Markets / News / Brokerages upbeat on Adani Ports post Q1 results; stock rises 2% in trade

Brokerages upbeat on Adani Ports post Q1 results; stock rises 2% in trade

Adani Ports shares rise 2 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,384.55 per share; here's what brokerages suggest

Adani Ports
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares rose 1.9 per cent on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,384.55 per share on BSE. At 9:31 AM, Adani Ports share price was up 1.58 per cent at ₹1,379 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.11 per cent higher at 80,799.04.   The company posted its Q1 results, during market hours on Tuesday. Post that, the stock fell and closed 2.3 per cent lower at ₹1,357.55 per share. However, many brokerages raised their target price on the back of strong growth.   READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

What brokerages suggest on Adani Ports post Q1?

Global brokerage Goldman Sachs has continued with a 'Buy' call and raised the target to ₹1,510 per share from ₹1,480, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. As the balance sheet gets stronger, it positions Adani Ports for more organic and inorganic growth opportunities, believes Goldman Sachs. It sees the risk-reward attractive for Adani Ports post its recent correction. 
 
Jefferies has reiterated 'Buy' and has also hiked the target to ₹1,815 per share from ₹1,765, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities has raised its target price to ₹1,900 per share from ₹1,810 with a 'Buy' rating. However, the brokerage has trimmed FY26E/27 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3 per cent to reflect 2 per cent lower volume and higher interest cost. 
 
Meanwhile, Bernstein has maintained an 'Outperform' rating with a target of ₹1,617 per share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The brokerages see strong pricing power and opportunities to expand into logistics.   ALSO READ | Exide's Q1 surprise triggers mixed analyst calls; what should investors do? 
Motilal Oswal has reiterated 'Buy' rating with a target of ₹1,700 per share as it sees the company well-positioned to grow faster than the broader industry. The brokerage has largely retained its estimates for FY26 and FY27 and expects Adani Ports to report a 10 per cent growth in cargo volumes over FY25-27. 
 
This would drive a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent/16 per cent/21 per cent in revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY25-27. Ebitda refers to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and PAT refers to profit after tax. 

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Q1 results 

India’s largest port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) reported a 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in first-quarter net profit to ₹3,315 crore, driven by strong performance in logistics and marine businesses as well as higher cargo throughput. 
 
Revenue gains were supported by an 11 per cent increase in cargo volumes during the quarter ended June, the company said in an exchange filing. 
 
The company handled cargo volumes of 121 million tonnes (mt) compared to 109 mt in Q1FY25. The growth was driven by a 19 per cent Y-o-Y increase in container cargo. The other factors behind the cargo growth include the commencement of operations at the Colombo West International Terminal and the new export berth at Dhamra port.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; IT, pharma stocks drag; Investors eye RBI MPC decision

Rupee gains ahead of RBI rate decision; opens higher at 87.73/$

Premium

Investors pivot to quality, fundamental picks over momentum: PGIM India MF

Nifty at crossroads; HDFC Securities recommends these 2 ETFs

Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; here's why

Topics :Adani Ports and Special Economic ZoneBuzzing stocksThe Smart InvestorMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Q1 results

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story