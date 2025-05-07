Home / Markets / News / NSE, BSE restrict website access for overseas users amid cyber risks

NSE, BSE restrict website access for overseas users amid cyber risks

Given the sensitivity of the overall environment, some entirely "precautionary" steps have been taken by exchanges

NSE, NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
This does not impact the ability of overseas investors to trade on the Indian markets
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's top two exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Ltd, have temporarily restricted access to their websites for overseas users, three sources familiar with the matter said. 
This does not impact the ability of overseas investors to trade on the Indian markets, the sources said. 
The decision was taken after a joint meeting of exchanges on Tuesday in which cyber threats were discussed, one of the sources said, declining to be identified as the matter is confidential. A BSE spokesperson, when contacted by Reuters, also referred to cyber threats, but did not specify if the exchange had faced one recently. 
It comes against the backdrop of an escalating conflict between nuclear armed neighbours India and Pakistan, but sources did not say if the cyber threat was directly linked to recent developments. 
"BSE, being a critical market infrastructure institution (MII), proactively and continuously monitors risks at domestic and international levels for potential cyber threats," the BSE spokesperson said in response to an email from Reuters. 
"Based on such monitoring of cyber traffic, as a precautionary and protective measure, websites/locations are blocked to protect users and systems," the spokesperson said, adding that access is being permitted on a case-by-case basis. 
A spokesperson for NSE did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Angel One shares gain 3% after posting monthly business update; Details

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty muted after Operation Sindoor; TaMo, Titan, Power Grid limit losses

Mid-, Small-Cap stocks outperform; Welspun, BSE shine; check other gainers

KEI Industries shares up 5% after Q4 results; earnings analysis here

HPCL share price rises 2% on posting Q4 results; PAT rises 11% QoQ

Topics :National Stock Exchangestock market tradingOperation SindoorIndian stock marketBSE NSE

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story