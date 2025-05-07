Home / Markets / News / KEI Industries shares up 5% after Q4 results; earnings analysis here

KEI Industries shares up 5% after Q4 results; earnings analysis here

The company's stock rose as much as 5.04 per cent during the day to ₹3,354 per share

Mumbai
May 07 2025
Shares of KEI Industries rose over 5 per cent on Wednesday's intraday session after it reported a 34 per cent jump in its net profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (FY25). 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 5.04 per cent during the day to ₹3,354 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 4.4 per cent higher at ₹3,335 apiece, compared to a 0.08 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:02 PM. 
 
Shares of the company have recovered by about 37 per cent from its lows of ₹2,424, which it hit in early April. The stock has fallen by 25 per cent this year, compared to a 3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.  
 
KEI Industries Q4 analysis
 
KEI Industries reported a 34.46 per cent rise in net profit to ₹226.55 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹168.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue for the quarter grew 25.11 per cent to ₹2,914.79 crore, up from ₹2,329.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

For the full year ended March 2025, net profit increased 19.92 per cent to ₹696.41 crore as against ₹580.74 crore in the previous year. Annual revenue rose 19.89 per cent to ₹9,735.88 crore from ₹8,120.73 crore in the year ended March 2024.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹301.30 crore, although operating margins declined slightly to 10.30 per cent from 11.00 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. 
 
About KEI industries
 
The company is India's leading manufacturer of wire and cable solutions, serving clients across sectors and the globe. It has five manufacturing facilities/plants located at Bhiwadi, Chopanki and Pathredi in Rajasthan and Silvassa and Chinchpada in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. They supply a vast array of cable and wire products to core sectors including real estate, infrastructure, power, steel, fertiliser, refinery, transportation and energy, etc. 
 
