HPCL share price rises 2% on posting Q4 results; PAT rises 11% QoQ

HPCL share price: gained 2 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹405 per share on BSE. The demand for the stock came after the company announced Q4 results along with dividend. Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation gained 2 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹405 per share on BSE. The demand for the stock came after the company announced Q4 results along with dividend.

At 11:51 AM, HPCL shares were trading 1.3 per cent higher at ₹402.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.06 per cent at 80,589.96. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹85,549.10 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹457.20 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹287.55 per share.

HPCL Q4 results 2025

The state-run refiner posted its Q4 results on Tuesday after market hours. Its standalone net profit in the fourth quarter increased 11 per cent to ₹3,354.98 crore as compared to ₹3,022.9 in Q3FY25.

The company's average gross refining margin - the profit from making refined products from one barrel of oil - rose to $8.44 per barrel for the reported quarter from $6.95 per barrel a year ago.

HPCL management commentary

Going ahead, the company is poised to leverage its robust infrastructure and market position to navigate the evolving energy landscape, the filing read.

HPCL dividend 2025

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹10.5 per share on face value of equity shares of ₹10 each for financial year 2024-25. The record date for eligible shareholders is set as August 14, 2025.

About HPCL

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is a leading Indian public sector oil and gas company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company owns and operates two major refineries producing a wide variety of petroleum fuels and specialties, one in Mumbai (West Coast) of 7.5 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) capacity and the other in Visakhapatnam, (East Coast) with a capacity of 8.3 MMTPA.