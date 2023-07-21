NSE cautions investors against assured returns scheme by 2 individuals

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday cautioned investors against putting their money in any assured returns scheme offered by two individuals.

The two individuals are Ujjwal Priyadarshi, associated with Share Bazaar, and Neha, associated with Tradesure.

They (Ujjwal and Neha) were providing securities markets tips for trading and assuring returns on investment in stock market and also offering to handle trading account of investors by asking them to share their credentials, the NSE said in two separate statements.

According to the statements, these persons are not registered either as a member or authorised persons of any registered member of the bourse.

Cautioning the investors, the exchange asked them not to subscribe to any such scheme or product offered by any person or entity offering guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by the law.

The exchange has also provided a facility to investors of "Know/Locate your Stock Broker" on its website to check the details of the registered member and authorised persons.

"Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investor's own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange," NSE said.

For any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes, mechanisms such as benefits of investors protection under the exchange's jurisdiction, exchange dispute resolution mechanism and investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by the exchange, would not be available to the investors, it added.