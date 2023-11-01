NSE consolidated net profit surges 13% to Rs 1,999 crore in Sept quarter

NSE PAT surges 13% to Rs 1,999 cr

The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) consolidated net profit for the September quarter jumped 12.7 per cent to Rs 1,999 crore, year on year (YoY), while its consolidated operational revenue rose 24 per cent to Rs 3,652. The exchange’s total expenses too surged to Rs 1,420 crore against Rs 578 crore a year ago in the same period on the account of Rs 560 crore being transferred to the core settlement guarantee fund (SGF). In its investor presentation, the exchange said that it had contributed Rs 18,744 crore to the exchequer in the H1FY24, including Rs 14,858 crore STT, Rs 1,156 as stamp duty, and Rs 1,252 crore and Rs 975 crore as Income Tax and GST, respectively.

Benchmark Nifty closed below the 19,000-mark once again as overseas funds continued to keep their foot on the selling pedal. Dragged by the weakness in IT, steel and consumer stocks, the benchmark indices closed about half a per cent lower. The Nifty fell 90 points, or 0.5 per cent, to close at 18,989. This is only the second time since June 28 when the index has closed below 19,000. The Nifty had closed at 18,857 on October 26. The Sensex declined 284 points, or 0.4 per cent, to end at 63,591. From their peak, both the indices are down about 6 per cent each. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,817 crore, while domestic institutions were net-buyers to the tune of Rs 1,622 crore.



