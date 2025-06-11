NSE gets Sebi's nod to launch monthly electricity futures contracts

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Wednesday said it has received the approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch monthly electricity futures contracts.

The launch aims to provide market participants with effective hedging tools against electricity price volatility, enable more accurate price signals in the power sector and encourage capital investments across the electricity value chain -- generation, transmission, distribution, and retail.

"This approval is only the beginning of NSE's vision for a broader electricity derivatives ecosystem. Plans are underway to gradually introduce contracts for difference (CFDs) and other long-duration electricity derivatives such as quarterly and annual contracts subject to regulatory approvals," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE said in a statement.