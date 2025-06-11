Silver ETFs beat gold in inflows for 3rd month, gain investor favour

As silver outperforms gold, a notable shift is occurring in investor preferences. For the first time since at least April 2023, silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have attracted more inflows than gold ETFs for three consecutive months.

In May, silver ETFs recorded net inflows of ₹853 crore, significantly outpacing gold ETFs, which garnered ₹292 crore. Since March 2025, silver ETFs have raked in ₹2,277 crore compared to just ₹209 crore for gold ETFs, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The inflows are likely coming from a wide spectrum of investors, mutual fund (MF) officials said, as investment accounts or folios in silver ETFs have also grown at a strong pace in recent months.

Silver ETF folios have surged 35 per cent to 838,000 in the first five months of 2025. In comparison, gold ETF folios have grown 15 per cent in the same period, albeit on a much larger base. At the end of May, there were 7.4 million gold ETF folios. Silver ETFs remain a fraction of gold ETFs in terms of size, given that they are a relatively new offering from MFs—the first scheme was launched in 2022. The outperformance of gold in recent years had made gold ETFs the preferred choice in the commodity space. However, the performance picture is now showing signs of reversal. In the past month, silver prices have jumped over 10 per cent, while gold prices have remained flat. The rally drove silver to a new all-time high of ₹1.07 lakh in the domestic market on June 10.

ALSO READ: Groww MF launches Nifty India Internet ETF: Here's all you need to know The price momentum and demand tailwinds have earned silver a positive outlook from analysts. “Silver is experiencing strong investment flows, driven by a combination of tightening supply and surging industrial demand,” said Chetan Kukreja, head of research, passive business, Motilal Oswal AMC. “In 2024, the market is facing a significant supply deficit of 200 million ounces—the fifth consecutive year where demand has exceeded supply. Meanwhile, silver is trading at $35 per ounce compared to gold at $3,500, pushing the gold-to-silver ratio to a historic high of 103. This wide gap suggests silver remains undervalued relative to gold, attracting investors looking for value opportunities,” he added.

The recent performance has also added to the appeal of silver ETFs. “With expectations of a silver supply deficit and silver ETFs delivering notably higher returns than gold in recent months, investor interest in silver continues to gain momentum,” said Varun Gupta, chief executive officer, Groww AMC. Past trends in silver’s price movements also point to the potential for further rally in the commodity. According to an analysis by Samco Securities, breakouts in silver prices are generally followed by strong upward movement. “In 85.7 per cent of instances (when silver breaks past its previous high), silver has yielded positive 12-month gains post-breakout, with an average return of 26.1 per cent,” the report said.