Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / NSE IT completes sale of digital exam assessment business to CL Educate

NSE IT completes sale of digital exam assessment business to CL Educate

The sale is valued at Rs 230 crore, with an additional earn-out of Rs 75 crore linked to FY25 performance

NSE
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NSE IT, an arm of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), has announced the successful closure of the sale of its digital exam assessment (DEX) business to CL Educate.
 
DEX is the second-largest player in India’s digital assessments space, with a relative market share of over 20 per cent. The DEX business provides solutions across recruitment and promotion exams, professional certifications, vocational assessments, and entrance exams.
 
The sale is valued at Rs 230 crore, with an additional earn-out of Rs 75 crore linked to FY25 performance.
 
NSE managing director and CEO, Ashish Chauhan, said, “This transaction demonstrates NSE’s intent to focus on its core business and divest from non-core business areas. The acquisition of the DEX business by CL Educate is a testament to the quality and potential of the business NSE has built.”
 
With the acquisition, CL Educate aims to strengthen its position in the assessments market, which is valued at around Rs 7,000 crore in India and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent, reaching Rs 13,500 crore by 2028.
 
Digital assessments account for 64 per cent of the assessments market in India and are projected to grow at an even faster rate of 16 per cent.

Also Read

Chitra Ramkrishna challenges Sebi on TAP settlement document disclosure

NSE plans expansion of its colocation facility, to add 2,000 new racks

India's falling economic growth seen adding to troubles for stock market

Peak XV Partners, 4 others sell stake worth Rs 1,601 cr in Honasa Consumer

Peak XV Partners sells 22% stake in Indigo Paints for Rs 1,557 crore

 
“This acquisition is a transformative step in our journey, enabling us to bring digital assessment solutions to students, institutions, and corporations worldwide with the proven capabilities of DEX,” said Satya Narayanan R, chairman, CL Educate.
 
Shares of CL Educate on Monday last closed at Rs 125.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE launches Sensex derivative contracts at IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat

Derivatives volumes remain stagnant in January despite volatility

Rupee sinks to lifetime low as Trump tariffs shake global markets

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex slips 319pts on US tariff jolt; Nifty at 23,361; Smallcaps dip

HUDCO, Can Fin Homes slip up to 11%; here's what's worrying investors

Topics :National Stock Exchange of India NSENSECL Educate

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story