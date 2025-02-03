Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / HUDCO, Can Fin Homes slip up to 11%; here's what's worrying investors

HUDCO, Can Fin Homes slip up to 11%; here's what's worrying investors

"The Budget allocated Rs 1.59 trillion to housing and urban development over FY25RE of Rs 1.06 trillion which was a downward revision in FY25RE from FY25BE of Rs 1.25 trillion," JM Financial said

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) shares slumped 11.35 per cent on Monday, logging an intraday low at Rs 192.5 per share on BSE. The stock fell after Budget 2025 allocated Rs 1.59 trillion to housing and urban development over FY25RE of Rs 1.06 trillion which was a downward revision in FY25RE from FY25BE of Rs 1.25 trillion.  RE is revised estimates and BE is Budget estimates. When the government presents its annual Budget, it includes detailed projections of revenue and expenditure for the upcoming financial year. These projections are known as Budget Estimates (BE). As the year progresses, actual revenue and spending may deviate from these projections due to unforeseen circumstances or new priorities. The updated numbers, reflecting these changes, are called Revised Estimates (RE).
 
Around 3:06 PM, HUDCO share price was down 8.68 per cent at Rs 198.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.46 per cent at 77,148.59. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 39,697.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 353.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 152.65 per share. Among other affordable housing stocks, Can Fin Homes share also slipped 3.3 per cent intraday to Rs 638.5 per share. 
 
As per JM Financial, in the Union Budget for FY26, the aggregate capital expenditure of centre increased by 10 per cent to Rs 11.2 trillion over FY25 RE of Rs 10.18 trillion. However, it remained flat over FY25 BE of Rs 11.1 trillion.
 
"The Budget allocated Rs 1.59 trillion to housing and urban development over FY25RE of Rs 1.06 trillion which was a downward revision in FY25RE from FY25BE of Rs 1.25 trillion," JM Financial said.
 
The capex allocation also came in lower-than-expected. “Budget 2025 seems to have addressed the issue of consumption slowdown by providing a boost to the middle class in the form of lower tax. However, capex may not be as budgeted and could be a worry for growth. Further, New tax code needs to be seen for any changes in capital gain tax,” said Vikram Kasat, head of advisory at PL Capital.
 
Besides, capital goods stocks were also hit due to lower-than-expected capex in Budget 2025, BSE Capital Goods index slipped 4.45 per cent.  On the index, among others, Bharat Dynamics, and Power India were down over 8 per cent, Siemens, Thermax, ABB India, HAL, Titagarh, Inox Winds, and Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) slipped over 6 per cent. 

Also Read

SRF hits record high in weak mkt; stock up 33% in 1-mth on healthy outlook

Kamat Hotels (India) shares hit 20% upper circuit on bourses; reasons here

Bajaj Finance share rises 5%, hits record high post Budget 2025; here's why

Divis Labs share surge 5% after profits rise 64% in Q3 results; know more

Mahanagar Gas drops 6% as stock trades ex-dividend today; details here

 
In the past one year, HUDCO shares have gained 0.73 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex slips 319pts on US tariff jolt; Nifty at 23,361; Smallcaps dip

Budget 2025 boost, strong Q3 lift UPL share price 6% to 52-week high

MOIL shares rise 3% but pare gains soon after releasing monthly sales data

Why One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, shares gain 5% in weak market?

Coal India share slips 5% after production drops to 78.4 MT in January

Topics :Buzzing stocksCan Fin HomesHUDCOBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Budget and MarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story