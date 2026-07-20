NSE plans new volatility index with revised methodology; pilot launch soon

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is exploring a new volatility index with new methodologies under consideration. The index would be different from India Vix, the market’s benchmark gauge of near-term risk and fluctuations, according to people familiar with the matter.

NSE has initiated preliminary discussions on a pilot, with multiple methodologies under consideration, the people said. They said testing is expected to begin shortly, followed by consultations with market participants, academics and other industry stakeholders.

“The pilot may involve testing how the index behaves on different volatile days and whether it correctly reflects market movements. The testing could take several months, followed by discussions,” said a person familiar with the developments.

Sources said one reason for exploring such an index could be to launch derivatives contracts linked to it.

NSE had launched India Vix futures in 2014 but discontinued them in 2017 because of low liquidity and participation.

However, for the new index, the exchange may have to seek fresh approval from the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for any derivatives contracts.

Responding to emailed queries, NSE said: “The company has filed a DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) with Sebi. We are unable to provide further comments at this stage.”