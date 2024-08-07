NSE Q1 results: Net profit jumps 39% to Rs 2,567 cr, revenue at Rs 4,510 cr

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday reported a 39 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,567 crore for three months ended June 2024. The exchange posted a 51 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 4,510 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The growth in revenue was supported by trading revenue and revenue from other segments which mainly includes data centre and connectivity charges, clearing services, listing services, index services and data services, NSE said in a statement.

The exchange said it has contributed Rs 14,003 crore to the exchequer for Q1 FY25. Of this, STT/CTT (Commodities Transaction Tax) comprised Rs 12,054 crore, stamp duty (Rs 1,018 crore), GST (Rs 362 crore), Sebi charges (Rs 333 crore) and income tax (Rs 236 crore).

"Out of the STT (Securitites Transaction Tax) of Rs 12,054 crore, 63 per cent is from the cash market segment and the remaining 37 per cent is from the equity derivatives segment," NSE said.

NSE in the first quarter of FY25 has made a provision for additional contribution of Rs 587 crore to augment the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) corpus from the current level to Rs 10,500 crore as advised by Sebi. The corpus of core SGF post-contribution will be at Rs 9,726 crore, it added.

On a standalone basis, NSE reported a net profit of Rs 1,960 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,598 crore in the year-ago period. It clocked a total operating income of Rs 4,051 crores for the first quarter of FY25, reflecting a growth of 43 per cent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 2,833 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

NSE on a standalone basis incurred total expenses of Rs 1,762 crore in the quarter under review. Almost 49 per cent of these expenses amounting to Rs 862 crore, are towards Sebi regulatory fees, additional contribution to Core SGF as advised by Sebi and contribution to Investor Protection Fund Trust (IPFT).