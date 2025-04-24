Home / Markets / News / Taxpayers barred from claiming deductions on Sebi, CCI settlement costs

Taxpayers barred from claiming deductions on Sebi, CCI settlement costs

The four laws are the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992; the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956; the Depositories Act, 1996; And the Competition Act, 2002

Taxpayer now can't claim deductions under Sebi's three laws. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
The income tax department on Thursday said taxpayers will not be allowed to claim deduction for expenditures incurred to settle proceedings initiated under four laws, including the Sebi and the Competition Act.

In a notification issued on April 23, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notified that any expenditure incurred to settle proceedings initiated in relation to contravention or defaults under the four specified laws shall not be deemed to have been incurred for the purpose of business or profession and no deduction or allowance shall be made in respect of such expenditure.

The four laws are the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992; the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956; the Depositories Act, 1996; And the Competition Act, 2002.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

