Home / Markets / News / NSE lays the ground work for an early launch of electricity futures

NSE lays the ground work for an early launch of electricity futures

NSE to roll out monthly electricity futures contracts after Sebi approval, with future plans to introduce CfDs to offer price certainty for renewable energy firms

NSE, National Stock Exchange
premium
Three leading power traders, accounting for 55 per cent of the market share, have already registered with NSE to trade electricity futures. | Image: Bloomberg
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to launch monthly contracts for electricity futures and has begun registering market participants. The exchange is also considering a later launch of Contracts for Difference (CfD) for renewable energy companies. The launch announcement is expected by mid-July, as discussions with market participants are ongoing. NSE received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 11. Similarly, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has also received Sebi approval to launch electricity derivatives.
 
Electricity futures are financial contracts that allow participants to lock in the price of electricity for a specified future month without involving physical power delivery. Market experts believe these contracts will help traders hedge future prices, plan budgets and reduce exposure to market volatility. For example, these may help distribution companies (discoms) lock in peak season rates, allow industries to fix input power costs and enable traders to take speculative or hedging positions.
 
Three leading power traders, accounting for 55 per cent of the market share, have already registered with NSE to trade electricity futures. Power generators, distribution companies, financial institutions, corporates, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and foreign portfolio investors will be eligible to participate in this segment, according to Harish Ahuja, head of sustainability, power/carbon markets and listing at NSE.
 
“We are starting with monthly contracts as we do not want the liquidity to split,” said Ahuja. 
 
The minimum unit trading size for these contracts will be 50 MWh (50,000 units of electricity), with a minimum tick size of Rs 1 per MWh. The exchange has also specified norms for open position limits — for individual clients and on an aggregate basis — upper limits, and initial margin requirements. These contracts will be cash-settled based on the market index price, using the volume-weighted average of the DAM–UMCPs (Unconstrained Market Clearing Price) of the PXIL (Power Exchange of India Limited) for all calendar days of the expiry month.
 
Further approvals from Sebi and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) will be required for the launch of quarterly or annual contracts.
 
“Monthly electricity futures are just the first layer. They bring the short-term visibility needed to navigate today, but longer-term confidence needs more. CfD is being explored as the next addition, enabling renewable projects to achieve stable revenue over years, not just months,” NSE said.
 
As futures help create price benchmarks, CfDs would use these to offer long-term price guarantees to renewable developers.
 
Several global exchanges already trade electricity derivatives, including EEX (Europe), PJM (USA) and ICE (UK). Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at NSE, said the exchange has also sought Sebi’s approval to launch derivative contracts for other commodities, excluding agricultural products.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty rise nearly 1% on Iran-Israel truce, global optimism

Rupee slips after one-day gain; ends 12 paise lower at 86.09/$

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex up 700 pts, Nifty at 25,245; Smallcaps shine; IT index up 1.6%

Sudeep Pharma files DRHP with Sebi for IPO, plans major capex expansion

RBI extends trading hours of call money, repo, tri-party repo markets

Topics :NSEDiscomselectricity sectorThe Smart InvestorMarkets

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story