NSE lays the ground work for an early launch of electricity futures

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to launch monthly contracts for electricity futures and has begun registering market participants. The exchange is also considering a later launch of Contracts for Difference (CfD) for renewable energy companies. The launch announcement is expected by mid-July, as discussions with market participants are ongoing. NSE received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) on June 11. Similarly, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has also received Sebi approval to launch electricity derivatives.

Electricity futures are financial contracts that allow participants to lock in the price of electricity for a specified future month without involving physical power delivery. Market experts believe these contracts will help traders hedge future prices, plan budgets and reduce exposure to market volatility. For example, these may help distribution companies (discoms) lock in peak season rates, allow industries to fix input power costs and enable traders to take speculative or hedging positions.

Three leading power traders, accounting for 55 per cent of the market share, have already registered with NSE to trade electricity futures. Power generators, distribution companies, financial institutions, corporates, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and foreign portfolio investors will be eligible to participate in this segment, according to Harish Ahuja, head of sustainability, power/carbon markets and listing at NSE. ALSO READ: NSE to settle colocation case with Sebi for ₹1,388 cr; clears IPO path “We are starting with monthly contracts as we do not want the liquidity to split,” said Ahuja. The minimum unit trading size for these contracts will be 50 MWh (50,000 units of electricity), with a minimum tick size of Rs 1 per MWh. The exchange has also specified norms for open position limits — for individual clients and on an aggregate basis — upper limits, and initial margin requirements. These contracts will be cash-settled based on the market index price, using the volume-weighted average of the DAM–UMCPs (Unconstrained Market Clearing Price) of the PXIL (Power Exchange of India Limited) for all calendar days of the expiry month.