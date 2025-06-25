NSE lays the ground work for an early launch of electricity futures

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to launch monthly contracts for electricity futures and has begun registering market participants. The exchange is also considering a later launch of Contracts for Difference (CfD) for renewable energy companies. The launch announcement is expected by mid-July, as discussions with market participants are ongoing. NSE received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 11. Similarly, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has also received Sebi approval to launch electricity derivatives.
Electricity futures are financial contracts that allow participants to lock in the price of electricity for a specified future month without involving physical power delivery. Market experts believe these contracts will help traders hedge future prices, plan budgets and reduce exposure to market volatility. For example, these may help distribution companies (discoms) lock in peak season rates, allow industries to fix input power costs and enable traders to take speculative or hedging positions.
Three leading power traders, accounting for 55 per cent of the market share, have already registered with NSE to trade electricity futures. Power generators, distribution companies, financial institutions, corporates, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and foreign portfolio investors will be eligible to participate in this segment, according to Harish Ahuja, head of sustainability, power/carbon markets and listing at NSE.
“We are starting with monthly contracts as we do not want the liquidity to split,” said Ahuja.
The minimum unit trading size for these contracts will be 50 MWh (50,000 units of electricity), with a minimum tick size of Rs 1 per MWh. The exchange has also specified norms for open position limits — for individual clients and on an aggregate basis — upper limits, and initial margin requirements. These contracts will be cash-settled based on the market index price, using the volume-weighted average of the DAM–UMCPs (Unconstrained Market Clearing Price) of the PXIL (Power Exchange of India Limited) for all calendar days of the expiry month.
Further approvals from Sebi and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) will be required for the launch of quarterly or annual contracts.
“Monthly electricity futures are just the first layer. They bring the short-term visibility needed to navigate today, but longer-term confidence needs more. CfD is being explored as the next addition, enabling renewable projects to achieve stable revenue over years, not just months,” NSE said.
As futures help create price benchmarks, CfDs would use these to offer long-term price guarantees to renewable developers.
Several global exchanges already trade electricity derivatives, including EEX (Europe), PJM (USA) and ICE (UK). Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at NSE, said the exchange has also sought Sebi’s approval to launch derivative contracts for other commodities, excluding agricultural products.