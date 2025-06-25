Sensex, Nifty rise nearly 1% on Iran-Israel truce, global optimism

Indian equity markets rose close to a per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by global risk-on sentiment triggered by the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, though investors remained wary of geopolitical risks.

The Sensex gained 700 points (0.85 per cent) to close at 82,756, while the Nifty advanced 200 points (0.8 per cent) to 25,245. Market capitalisation surged by Rs 4 trillion, reaching Rs 454 trillion. Both indices closed at their highest levels since early October. Brent crude prices dipped 0.6 per cent to $66 per barrel.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,428 crore. The selling was offset by domestic institutional investors, who pumped in Rs 2,373 crore.

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel showed no signs of breaking on Wednesday, with both nations pledging to uphold the truce following US pressure over initial violations. However, market participants remained cautious, awaiting clearer signs of lasting peace after weeks of conflict that claimed hundreds of lives. ALSO READ: RBI net short dollar position dips to $72.5 bn in April as rupee gains “We expect the Indian market to remain firm on the back of reduced global geopolitical concerns and positive domestic cues. Investors would focus on financials, supported by the RBI’s recent liquidity-easing measures. Monsoon-linked sectors are also expected to be in the spotlight as rainfall trends improve. Meanwhile, capital market-related stocks are expected to benefit from heightened activity in the broader market and a robust IPO pipeline,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Investors have now shifted their focus to the global economy and how US trade tariffs are affecting corporate profits and growth. Despite the calm on the surface, investors remain varied in renewed geopolitical tensions. A looming tariff pause deadline, set to expire on July 8, is also creating unease, with no major progress on trade deals. ALSO READ: Inflows in NRI deposits moderate to $ 751 mn in April, shows RBI data The gains in recent months have also left little room for further upside. The Sensex is just 3.6 per cent away from its all-time high, while the Nifty is 3.7 per cent from its all-time high registered in September.