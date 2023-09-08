Home / Markets / News / NSE to launch options on WTI Crude oil, natural gas futures contracts

NSE to launch options on WTI Crude oil, natural gas futures contracts

This came after the exchange received approval from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch these contracts

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday announced that it will launch options linked to NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment.

This came after the exchange received approval from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch these contracts.

The addition of options on futures contracts will further boost NSE's product offering in the overall commodity segment. These contracts are designed to provide the market participants with a more efficient way to manage their commodity risk, the exchange said in a release.

"It gives us immense pleasure to inform the market participants that NSE is planning to launch Options on NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in October 2023.

"We would like to thank all the market participants for showing their trust & confidence in the NSE WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas Futures contracts, and we are confident that the same will continue with the Options on Futures contracts as well," NSE Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan said.

In May, NSE launched the rupee-denominated NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment.

The exchange has observed a favourable reception among market participants for these WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts, with over 100 trading members from various regions engaging in transactions since their launch.

WTI is the underlying commodity of the New York Mercantile Exchange's (NYMEX) oil futures contracts.

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

