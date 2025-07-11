Home / Markets / News / Nuvama initiates 'Buy' on Hyundai India, sets ₹2,600 target on growth push

Nuvama initiates 'Buy' on Hyundai India, sets ₹2,600 target on growth push

With $2.9 billion in average annual research and development (R&D) spend (2.5 per cent of revenue), the parent firm enables Hyundai India to fast-track innovation and expand exports.

Hyundai Creta Electric
Nuvama expects this aggressive expansion to lift Hyundai Motor India’s domestic volume/revenue CAGR to 6 per cent/9 per cent over FY25–28, aided by SUV mix and premium features like ADAS and sunroofs. | Hyundai Creta Electric
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nuvama on Hyundai India: Automobile company Hyundai Motor India (HMI) is likely to stay in the spotlight today after domestic brokerage Nuvama initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹2,600, which reflects a 24.3 per cent upside from the last close of ₹2,091.65 on the BSE.
 
Analysts at Nuvama said the company is entering a high-growth phase supported by a strong launch pipeline and backing from global parent Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMI, India’s second-largest passenger vehicle (PV) original equipment manufacturer (OEM), is planning 26 launches by FY30, including 7-8 all-new models.
 
“Over the next 18 months, we expect a new compact SUV, a micro E-SUV and multiple refreshes, ratcheting up HMI’s domestic MS by ~1pp to 15 per cent by FY28E,” Raghunandhan NL, Manav Shah Rahul Kumar of Nuvama said, in a note dated July 10.
 

26 launches by FY30, market share set to rise

 
The product roadmap, analysts suggested, includes facelifts for models like Venue, Verna and Exter, along with new entries based on the Bayon platform (to compete with Maruti Fronx) and a micro electric SUV to rival Tata Punch EV. 
 
Nuvama expects this aggressive expansion to lift Hyundai Motor India’s domestic volume/revenue CAGR to 6 per cent/9 per cent over FY25–28, aided by SUV mix and premium features like ADAS and sunroofs.
 

Parent support brings tech, global access

 
The company gains a major edge from its parent Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), the world’s third-largest mass-market PV maker, with over 40 models sold across more than 200 countries. With $2.9 billion in average annual research and development (R&D) spend (2.5 per cent of revenue), the parent firm enables Hyundai India to fast-track innovation and expand exports. 
 
Export volume/revenue CAGR is expected at 9 per cent/11 per cent over FY25–28, with strong demand from Latin America, Africa, and recovery in Asia and the Middle East, analysts noted.
 

Solid financials back valuation

 
Nuvama projects Hyundai Motor India to clock revenue/Ebitda CAGR of 9 per cent/12 per cent with a 57 per cent average RoIC over FY25–28. Annual free cash flow is estimated at ₹4,300 crore during FY26–28, pushing net cash from ₹7,800 crore in FY25 to ₹17,200 crore in FY28. The ₹2,600-target is based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) model implying 30x Sep-27E core PE plus ₹117/share in net cash.
 

Risks to watch

 
Potential risks, analysts believe, include weaker-than-expected domestic or export growth, poor product performance amid heightened competition, and margin headwinds from discounting or currency and commodity volatility.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HCL Tech Q1 preview: What to expect amid tariff jitters, seasonal weakness

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; S&P, Nasdaq at record; TCS, Trump tariffs in focus

F&O Cues: Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' on Bank Nifty, PFC; check details

Stocks to Watch today, July 11: TCS, IREDA, ZEE, HUL, Tata Steel

Gold outlook: Yellow metal to remain range-bound on tariff uncertainty

Topics :buzzing stockStock Analysisshare marketBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesBSE NSEMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYHyundai Motor India Hyundai Motorautomobile manufacturerautomobile industryauto stocks

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story