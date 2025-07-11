Stocks to Watch today, July 11: Benchmark equity indices are poised for a bearish start as the earnings season for the first quarter of FY26 began on a subdued note. At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading down by 127 points or 0.5 per cent, quoting 25,285, signalling a negative start.

Global markets, on the other hand, experienced record gains, closing at all-time high levels. The tech-heavy index, Nasdaq, was trading at a record high level, quoting 20,630.66, up by 19 points. The S&P 500 index followed suit and settled at 6,280.46, up by 17 points or 0.27 per cent. The rally was mainly led by tech stocks, especially Wall Street's favourite, Nvidia.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading in green with the Hang Seng index trading at 24,284.40, up by 256 points or 1.06 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was also up by 80 points or 0.2 per cent, trading at 39,727.18. Here is a list of stocks to watch today: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The IT giant : The IT giant reported a revenue of ₹63,437 crore , reflecting a 1.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, though there was a 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y decline in constant currency terms, in the first quarter of FY26. The company posted an operating margin of 24.5 per cent, indicating a 30 basis points expansion quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Net income stood at ₹12,760 crore, a 6.0 per cent Y-o-Y increase, translating to a healthy net margin of 20.1 per cent. The company’s workforce grew to 613,069 employees, with a net headcount addition of 6,071 on a Y-o-Y basis.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA): The company (IREDA)The company reported a 36 per cent decline in its standalone net profit for Q1FY26 , coming in at ₹247 crore compared to ₹384 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Despite the drop in profit, the company saw a 29 per cent increase in revenue from operations figure, which rose to ₹1,947 crore from ₹1,510 crore Y-o-Y However, the company’s asset quality weakened, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) increasing to 4.13 per cent from 2.45 per cent recorded in the previous quarter. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, Inc. (IGI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, has announced its : Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, Inc. (IGI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, has announced its global plans for the commercialisation of ISB 2001 , its lead investigational asset for oncology and autoimmune diseases. As per the exchange filing, IGI has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with AbbVie, granting it rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise ISB 2001 in key markets including North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China.

TBO Tek: The company has set up a new wholly-owned subsidiary in Poland through its material subsidiary, Tek Travels DMCC. The new company has been established as part of TBO Tek's expansion plans. It will support Tek Travels DMCC by providing business services such as marketing and promotional activities. The company has an authorised and issued capital of 100 shares at 50 PLN each. Tata Steel: The Tata group firm has infused funds into its wholly-owned foreign subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (TSHP), by acquiring 124.63 crore equity shares of face value $0.1005 each. The total investment amounts to $125.25 million (₹1,073.63 crore). Following this transaction, TSHP remains a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.

Eicher Motors: VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV), a joint venture between Eicher Motors and the Volvo Group, has received a demand-cum-show cause notice from the Commissioner, CGST and Central Excise, Ujjain Commissionerate, Madhya Pradesh. The demand notice is regarding the pending GST amount of ₹168.19 crore, and the recovery of equivalent penalty and applicable interest from VECV. Lemon Tree Hotels: The company announced in its latest exchange filing that it has signed two license agreements for new properties, Lemon Tree Premier in Navi Mumbai and Lemon Tree Hotel in Jalgaon, both located in Maharashtra. The properties will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

JSW Infra: The company resolution plan (RP) for NCR Rail Infrastructure has been approved by the committee of creditors. As per the company's latest exchange filing, JSW Infra has received approval for its resolution plan for NCR Rail Infrastructure Limited under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The company was issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) by the Resolution Professional on July 10, 2025. However, the implementation of the resolution plan is subject to the terms of the LoI and necessary approvals from the NCLT and other relevant authorities. Hindustan Unilever (HUL): The FMCG giant has announced the : The FMCG giant has announced the appointment of Priya Nair as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) for a five-year term, effective August 1. She will succeed Rohit Jawa, who will step down from the role on July 31. Nair, who currently holds the position of President, Beauty and wellbeing at Unilever, will also become a member of the HUL Board.

Tata Elxsi: The Tata group firm The Tata group firm reported its financial results for Q1FY26 with revenues from operations standing at ₹892.1 crore. The company recorded an Ebitda of ₹186.7 crore, whereas, Ebitda margin was at 20.9 per cent. The company's Profit After Tax (PAT) figure stood at ₹144.4 crore for the quarter ending June. PAT margin was recorded at 15 per cent. Aegis Logistics: The company, in its latest exchange filing, announced that it has executed a business transfer agreement (BTA) with its associate company, Aegis Vopak Terminals (AVTL). Under the BTA, the company will transfer its liquified petroleum gas (LPG) Terminal at Pipavav, with a cryogenic storage capacity of 48,000 MT, to AVTL by way of slump sale on a going concern basis for ₹428.40 crores.