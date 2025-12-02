Home / Markets / News / Nuvama says 'Buy' again on Coromandel Int'l; 3 drivers behind the call

Nuvama says 'Buy' again on Coromandel Int'l; 3 drivers behind the call

Analysts at Nuvama expect Coromandel to clock ~15 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, with profitability improving as integration benefits materialise.

Coromandel International
Beyond the core, the company continues to explore adjacencies, from fluorination and phosphate chemistries to battery-grade phosphoric acid and nano-NPKs.
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:46 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Nuvama on Coromandel International: Domestic brokerage Nuvama has reaffirmed its ‘Buy’ rating on agri-solutions provider Coromandel International on the back of a stronger multi-year growth runway built on diversification, backward integration and scale expansion. 
 
At its recent analyst meet, the company laid out an ambitious roadmap aimed at transforming its fertiliser and crop protection franchises, while selectively building optionality in adjacent chemistries. 
 
Analysts at Nuvama expect Coromandel to clock ~15 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, with profitability improving as integration benefits materialise. The brokerage has maintained its target price at ₹3,234, valuing the stock at 30x Q2FY28E earnings per share (EPS).
 
“We reckon Coromandel shall deliver ~15% revenue CAGR over five years, driven by momentum in crop protection, backward integration, and a more diversified mix. Profitability should improve meaningfully as these initiatives mature,” said Archit Joshi and Rohan Ohri of Nuvama, in a note dated December 2, 2025.
 

Meanwhile, here are top three drivers behind the call:

 

Diversification, integration, and scale-up

 
Coromandel is positioning itself for a larger play across agri-inputs, targeting ~10 million tonnes of fertiliser sales (including trading) supported by deeper backward integration, analysts noted. Management highlighted plans to expand its footprint in northern India and widen its chemistry capabilities. As the mix becomes more balanced between fertilisers and crop protection, Nuvama sees stronger earnings visibility. Integration gains are likely to be meaningful over the medium term, with current valuation multiples (41x/29x/23x FY25A/26E/27E) reflecting the early phase of this transition.
 

Crop protection: Doubling the franchise

 
The company aims to double its crop protection (CP) business, including NACL, to ~₹10,000 crore over the next five years. Momentum in in-licensing continues, with Japanese partnerships contributing 28 per cent to CP revenues. Retail expansion is gathering pace, with 2,000-2,500 outlets planned across three years. Coromandel is also strengthening its Latin American presence through distributor tie-ups, scaling up capacity for Mancozeb by 30 per cent and building out its CDMO vertical, which is expected to gain traction in two to three years. The roadmap includes creating ₹100 crore-plus mega brands based on captive active ingredients.
 

Fertilisers: Capacity expansion and backward integration

 
Coromandel plans to lift phosphatic granulation capacity to 5 million tonnes (from 3.6 million tonnes), add 1 million tonnes in SSP, expand MAP by 25,000 tonnes and introduce innovations like Urea-SSP. The company aims to source nearly two-thirds of raw materials internally. Ebitda/tonne, currently around ₹4,500, is guided to rise towards ₹6,500 as integration deepens. Phosphoric acid capacity could climb to 1 million tonnes, though full-scale requirements are pegged at ~1.5 million tonnes. While H2FY26 may see softer volumes and short-term margin pressures from higher sulphur and phosphoric acid prices, analysts expect these to be transitory.
 
Beyond the core, the company continues to explore adjacencies, from fluorination and phosphate chemistries to battery-grade phosphoric acid and nano-NPKs. While these optionalities add long-term potential, Nuvama believes medium-term growth will remain anchored in the CPC and fertiliser businesses, underlining its renewed ‘Buy’ stance. 
Disclaimer: Target price and stock/sector outlook has been suggested by Nuvama. Views expressed are their own.
 
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Near-term margins for cement companies to remain under pressure

Sebi drops adjudication proceedings against Nuvama Wealth and Investment

Sebi to simplify offer document summaries to aid investor clarity

Manufacturing-related stocks have more headroom left, say analysts

TVS Motor rallies 4%, nears record high on strong November sales

Topics :Stock AnalysisCoromandel InternationalBSE SensexNifty50Markets Sensex Niftyagriculture sectoragriculture economyBSE NSEIndian equities

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story