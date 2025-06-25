Stocks to Watch today: Union Bank, Hindalco, Vi, JB Chemicals, TaMo, Rites

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Indian equity markets are set to extend their positive momentum as the fragile truce between Iran and Israel appears to hold.

Tensions in West Asia were under control after US President Donald Trump criticised both nations for breaching ceasefire agreements, just hours after they were agreed upon.

That said, the early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 109 points or 0.44 per cent at 25,181 as of 7:50 AM.

Stock markets in Asia edged higher, taking cues from a strong close on Wall Street. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was higher by 0.16 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi was up 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, equities in the US were buoyed by easing tensions in West Asia, along with comments on potential rate cuts from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Lower inflation and weaker labour hiring could lead to an earlier rate cut, Powell said, while the impact of trade tariffs has to be weighed. The S&P 500 index rose by 1.11 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.19 per cent higher. Back home, on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 158.32 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 82,055.11, while the Nifty50 rose 72.45 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 25,044.35. FIIs sold shares worth ₹5,266.01 crore, while DIIs net bought equities worth ₹5,209.6 crore.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today’s session: Union Bank of India: The government has cancelled the appointment of Pankaj Dwivedi, one of the executive directors of the state-owned lender. Dwivedi, who was a general manager in Punjab & Sind Bank, was appointed as executive director of Union Bank in March last year, for a period of three years. Hindalco Industries: The Aditya Birla Group company announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in US-based AluChem for $125 million. The deal will be executed through Aditya Holdings LLC, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco. The acquisition is expected to close in the next quarter.

Vodafone Idea: The company said that it has not received any official communication from the government regarding relief on its ₹84,000 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, despite reports suggesting that such relief is under consideration. Tata Motors: The auto major said that export restrictions on rare-earth magnets imposed by China have not yet disrupted its production pipeline, and the company is actively exploring alternate sources and technologies. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma major said it has launched the lung cancer treatment drug Tevimbra in India, following the approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Tevimbra is developed by BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines), a global oncology leader.

Aurobindo Pharma: The firm's subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics received UK MHRA approval for Dyrupeg, its third biosimilar nod after Bevqolva and Zefylti, following earlier EU clearance in April 2025. Sterlite Technologies: The company secured an arbitral award in its favour from the Delhi International Arbitral Centre in a ₹11.12 crore dispute with BSNL over unpaid AMC charges for GPON equipment supplied in North India. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its ANDA of Amitriptyline Hydrochloride Tablets (10–150 mg), a generic antidepressant indicated for the relief of depression symptoms.

BLS E-Services: The company, via subsidiary Zero Mass, signed a definitive agreement to acquire SBI and HDFC Bank Customer Service Points (CSPs) on a slump sale basis for ₹6.5 crore. This is to expand financial inclusion and enhance last-mile banking service delivery across India Himadri Speciality Chemical: The firm's board approved the acquisition of a 16.24 per cent stake in US-based International Battery Company for $4.43 million, comprising stock purchase from an existing shareholder and subscription to common and preferred shares. Rites: The company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Urban Development Company for a ₹28.5 crore contract to serve as TPI agency for WSS/UGD/STP projects under Amrut 2.0/SJMMSVY over 60 months.