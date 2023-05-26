Home / Markets / News / Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: How to trade new-age companies post Q4 results?

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: How to trade new-age companies post Q4 results?

Barring Fsn E-Commerce Ventures and Delhivery, Zomato, Paytm, and PB Fintech may rally up to 19%, show technical charts

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
The corporate earnings of new-age companies showed a mixed texture in recently concluded quarter. While Zomato, PB Fintech and One 97 Communications witnessed a substantial rise in revenues with narrowing losses, Fsn E-Commerce Ventures reported 71 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit year-on-year (YoY). Delhivery too reported growing losses.
On Friday, Shares of One 97 Communications and Delhivery were seen trading in the green, while Zomato, PB Fintech, and Fsn E-Commerce Ventures were down between 3 per cent to 1 per cent.

Here’s the technical outlook to understand their next trending move:-
Zomato Ltd (ZOMATO)
Likely target: Rs 80
Upside potential: 19%

Shares of Zomato are demonstrating a breakout structure following a stable momentum over the 200-DMA, placed at Rs 59. The price action is hinting a rally in the direction of Rs 80.
The stock now has a support of Rs 59, its 200-DMA and Rs 62 levels, as per the daily chart. A rally over Rs 70 shall see more price action dominating the selling pressure. While there is negative divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the momentum is not letting bears to dominate. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART


Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (NYKAA)
Outlook: Needs to cross key hurdle.

Shares of Fsn E-Commerce Ventures are currently trading near the lower side of the downward trend and are struggling to break through the crucial 50-day moving average (DMA) set at Rs 129 level.  While the stock is displaying signs of stability near Rs 120, the strength in crossing this significant hurdle would determine the course of action.
The major barrier for the stock exists at Rs 137, its 100-DMA that it failed to decisively surpass since April 2022. Unless and until this hurdle is achieved, the trend may lack the required momentum to rally on the upside. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Delhivery Ltd (DELHIVERY)
Likely target: Rs 450 (Post breakout of the reversal pattern)
Upside potential: 16%
While there is build-up of “Inverse Head and Shoulder”, on the weekly chart of Delhivery, the stock has not broken out of the pattern. To provide a bullish breakout, the stock must resiliently close over Rs 385 on the weekly scale. 

Only then might the price action could encompass an optimist rally to Rs 450 level. The support current long bias stands at Rs 340 levels, as per the weekly and daily chart. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
PB Fintech Ltd (POLICYBZR)
Likely target: Rs 720
Upside potential: 16%

The medium-term outlook for the PB Fintech shares reveal a bullish bias, with the breakout of “Inverse Head and Shoulder”, on the weekly chart. Until the stock trades over Rs 560, which becomes a crucial support bolstering the upward bias, the trend is likely to head towards Rs 720 levels. 
The price action will show dominance once the minor barrier of Rs 660 gets leaped over. The momentum shall trigger fresh short-term rallies in the upward direction. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

One 97 Communications Ltd (PAYTM)
Likely target: Rs 850
Upside potential: 13%
The “Higher High, Higher Low” formation continues to cheer the upward bias for Paytm shares. And a move over Rs 750 shall spark fresh upside in the stocks. Thereafter the rally might hit Rs 850 levels, as per the daily chart.

Also, the price move shall trigger a breakout of “Golden Cross”, emerged on the daily chart. A crossover breakout of the 50-DMA with the 200-DMA could mean a short-to-medium term upside.  CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

First Published: May 26 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

