Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: How to trade new-age companies post Q4 results?

On Friday, Shares of One 97 Communications and Delhivery were seen trading in the green, while Zomato, PB Fintech, and Fsn E-Commerce Ventures were down between 3 per cent to 1 per cent.

The corporate earnings of new-age companies showed a mixed texture in recently concluded quarter. While Zomato, PB Fintech and One 97 Communications witnessed a substantial rise in revenues with narrowing losses, Fsn E-Commerce Ventures reported 71 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit year-on-year (YoY). Delhivery too reported growing losses.