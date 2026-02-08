Nykaa's revival rests on more than just growth, focus shifts to margins

Morgan Stanley Research observes that the BPC segment has now posted GMV growth of over 25 per cent for 13 consecutive quarters. Fashion GMV grew a robust 31 per cent, compared with growth of over 25 per cent reported for the first nine months of 2025-26 (FY26). Net sales value (NSV) in the BPC vertical rose 29 per cent, the strongest showing in six quarters. This was supported by strong e-commerce traction, store expansion, and momentum in owned brands. Fashion GMV also jumped 31 per cent, led by a 39 per cent rise in orders over the year-ago quarter.