Improving near-term prospects suggest more gains ahead for LIC stock

Q3 FY26 net premium income was Rs 1.3 trillion, up 18 per cent year on year

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC
premium
LIC posted strong Q3 FY26 results with 16% APE growth and a sharp rise in VNB margins, driven by higher non-par policy sales and improved product mix.
Devangshu Datta Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 8:26 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported very encouraging results for the October–December quarter (Q3) of FY26, with annualised premium equivalent (APE) growth up 16 per cent year on year, due to a big upmove in individual premiums. Value of New Business (VNB) grew 28 per cent year on year and VNB margins rose 170 basis points year on year due to a better product mix.
 
There is a strategic focus towards higher sum-assured, non-participating (non-par) policies. These contributed 28 per cent of new business in FY25, and a further shift was seen after the new surrender guidelines were implemented in October 2024. Apart from the product mix shift, a favourable yield curve contributed to the VNB margin, despite an estimated negative 2.8 per cent impact of goods and services tax (GST).
 
Q3 FY26 net premium income was Rs 1.3 trillion, up 18 per cent year on year. Renewal premium grew 7 per cent year on year to Rs 69,300 crore and single premium was up 31 per cent year on year to Rs 45,900 crore. New business APE grew 50 per cent year on year to Rs 15,000 crore. Individual APE grew 61 per cent year on year to Rs 10,380 crore, and group APE grew 31 per cent year on year to Rs 4,590 crore. In 9M FY26, APE grew 16 per cent to Rs 44,000 crore. The VNB margin expanded to 21.2 per cent from 19.4 per cent in Q3 FY25 and, for 9M FY26, VNB grew 28 per cent year on year to Rs 8,300 crore, with the margin at 18.8 per cent.
 
While all the numbers beat consensus comfortably, management hopes for premium growth in line with industry trends, with higher ticket sizes and volume growth post GST exemption. The GST impact will be offset by a better product mix and cost optimisation.
 
The non-par contribution to APE also continues to rise, since individual APE growth of 61 per cent year on year was driven by a 49 per cent year-on-year growth in par and an 87 per cent year-on-year growth in non-par APE to Rs 6,570 crore and Rs 3,810 crore, respectively. Non-par APE contributes 25.5 per cent, up from 20.5 per cent in Q3 FY25. In 9M FY26, the product mix shift pushed the VNB margin up by 2.6 per cent.
 
During 9M FY26, within non-par, LIC saw 102.6 per cent year-on-year growth in ULIPs APE, 30.5 per cent year-on-year growth in individual savings APE, and 18 per cent year-on-year growth in protection APE. The annuity business saw a decline of 7.5 per cent year on year.
 
Commission was nearly flat year on year at Rs 6,010 crore, while operating expenses grew 13 per cent year on year to Rs 9,570 crore. The expense ratio rose 110 basis points to 12.4 per cent in Q3 FY26 but declined 132 basis points year on year in 9M FY26. The solvency ratio stood at 219 per cent, compared with 202 per cent in Q3 FY25. The 13th-month, 37th-month and 61st-month persistency were 69.4 per cent, 61.4 per cent and 54.6 per cent, respectively, in Q3 FY26.
 
Income from investments in policyholders’ accounts grew 14 per cent year on year to Rs 1.1 trillion, while it grew 41 per cent year on year to Rs 2,250 crore for shareholders’ accounts. Assets under management grew 8 per cent year on year to Rs 5,920 crore. Yield on investment for policyholders’ accounts was flat year on year at 8.8 per cent for 9M FY26.
 
LIC has the largest agency force of nearly 1.5 million, along with 92 bancassurance partners, 304 brokers and 173 corporate agents in its vast network. Contribution from the agency channel was 91 per cent in Q3 FY26 and 93.2 per cent in Q3 FY25, with individual new business premium (NBP) up 25 per cent year on year. Individual NBP from bancassurance was up 29 per cent year on year, and its contribution share was stable at 4.7 per cent. The direct and broker channels saw growth of 94 per cent and 177 per cent year on year, respectively.
 
Management pointed to structural cost optimisation via workforce rationalisation and digitisation. LIC may look at a health insurance acquisition, but there is no fixed timeline for any stake purchase. Management is committed to dividend payouts. The government’s stake is expected to reduce to 90 per cent by 2027.
 
The Ananda app now has over 1.45 million policies sourced through the platform. Bancassurance is a growth driver for non-par products, where it contributes 90 per cent of sales, with banks also showing strong persistency of over 90 per cent. Management concedes that market share may decline as more players enter.
 
The VNB margin expansion, increasing share of non-par business and strong results have led to a spike in the share price and sharp upgrades by analysts. Higher ticket sizes and continued growth across channels point to more demand post GST exemption.
 
According to Bloomberg, 16 of the 19 analysts polled after the Q3 results are bullish, while two are neutral and one is bearish. Their average one-year target price is Rs 1,101.26 for the stock, which jumped 7.26 per cent to close at Rs 901.50 on the BSE on Friday.

Life Insurance CorporationLIC Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

