Improving near-term prospects suggest more gains ahead for LIC stock

Q3 FY26 net premium income was Rs 1.3 trillion, up 18 per cent year on year. Renewal premium grew 7 per cent year on year to Rs 69,300 crore and single premium was up 31 per cent year on year to Rs 45,900 crore. New business APE grew 50 per cent year on year to Rs 15,000 crore. Individual APE grew 61 per cent year on year to Rs 10,380 crore, and group APE grew 31 per cent year on year to Rs 4,590 crore. In 9M FY26, APE grew 16 per cent to Rs 44,000 crore. The VNB margin expanded to 21.2 per cent from 19.4 per cent in Q3 FY25 and, for 9M FY26, VNB grew 28 per cent year on year to Rs 8,300 crore, with the margin at 18.8 per cent.