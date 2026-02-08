FPIs turn net buyers in Feb, invest ₹8,100 cr in a week on US trade deal

After three consecutive months of heavy selling, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in the first week of February, infusing more than ₹8,100 crore in Indian equities, aided by improving risk sentiment, along with a trade deal with the US.

The inflows follow sustained withdrawals in recent months, with FPIs pulling out ₹35,962 crore in January, ₹22,611 crore in December, and ₹3,765 crore in November, data with the depositories showed.

Overall, in 2025, FPIs pulled out a net ₹1.66 trillion ($18.9 billion) from Indian equities, marking one of the worst periods for foreign flows. The selling was driven by volatile currency movements, global trade tensions, concerns over potential US tariffs and stretched equity valuations.

According to the data, FPIs invested ₹8,129 crore in this month (till February 6). Himanshu Srivastava, principal manager- research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said the recent buying reflects improving risk appetite and renewed confidence in India's growth outlook. "The sentiment was supported by easing global uncertainties, stability in domestic interest rate expectations, and optimism around India-US trade and policy developments," he added. The turnaround contrasts sharply with January's outflows, when FPIs exited Indian markets amid a global risk-off environment and elevated US bond yields. Echoing similar views, Vaqarjaved Khan, senior fundamental analyst at Angel One, said the breakthrough in India-US trade talks helped reduce geopolitical uncertainty and fuel a market rally, alongside stabilising US yields and supportive measures announced in the Union Budget for FY26, including fiscal stimulus and sector-specific incentives.