Oil India share price tanks 5% post Q1 results; check stock strategy here

Oil India share price today: Shares of state-run oil and gas company Oil India fell over 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹401 after the company reported a decline in revenue and flat profit for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26).

Oil India Q1 results In the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Oil India reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹8,749.94 crore, down 6.4 per cent from ₹9,350.89 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹2,808.6 crore, down 12.7 per cent compared to ₹3,218.2 crore in Q1FY25. Net profit remained almost flat at ₹1,896.4 crore against ₹1,885.8 crore in the year-ago period. Additionally, the company highlighted that during the quarter, it made a hydrocarbon discovery at the Namrup-Borhat OALP block and commenced gas production from the Bakhritibba Discovered Small Field (DSF) block located in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer District.

JM Financial on Oil India According to analysts at JM Financial, Oil India's standalone Ebitda of ₹2064 crore was higher than their estimate of ₹1,950 crore (but lower than the consensus of ₹2,280 crore) on better gas sales volume and realisation, though it was partly offset by slightly lower crude sales volume and realisation. JM Financial maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹500 based on the Brent crude price assumption of USD 70 per barrel (while CMP is discounting USD 60 per barrel of net crude realisation). However, the brokerage firm slashed its FY26 PAT estimate by 2.9 per cent, accounting for impairment loss of ₹3.1 billion in Q1FY26 in respect of two overseas blocks in Bangladesh.