₹3,200-cr order sends Antony Waste Handling share price 10% higher today

Antony Waste Handling share price: Antony Waste Handling share price was in demand on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 9.75 per cent to an intraday high of ₹635.20 per share.

Why did Antony Waste Handling share rise today?

Antony Waste Handling shares rose today after material subsidiary, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions, secured two orders worth ₹3,200 crore from the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited.

These projects, located in Kadapa and Kurnool, involve the development of approximately 15 MW waste-to-energy plants. The contracts entail the processing of municipal solid waste (MSW) through material recovery facilities and incineration to generate energy. ALSO READ | Hindalco soars 6% on strong Q1 results; brokerages see upto 13% more upside Each project will have a construction period of about 24 months from key milestones such as concession agreement signing or Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) execution, with an overall concession period of 20 years. About Antony Waste Handling Cell Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited (AWHCL), established in 2001 and headquartered in Thane, Maharashtra, stands as a key player in India's Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing waste collection, transportation, mechanised and non-mechanised sweeping, processing, and disposal. It operates across 24 municipalities in nine states, including major urban centres like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, and Jaipur. Notably, it manages approximately 90 per cent of Mumbai's municipal waste and boasts Asia's largest single-location waste processing plant in Kanjurmarg. In addition to its core services, the company is at the forefront of integrating sustainability into its operations. The company has ventured into waste-to-energy (WTE) solutions, converting municipal waste into renewable energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.