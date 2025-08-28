Ola Electric hits 5-month high; up 11% in weak market; stock outlook here

Ola Electric Mobility share price today

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility hit a five-month high of ₹56.20, as they rallied 11 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

The stock price of India's largest pure-play electric vehicle (EV) company is trading at its highest level since March 2025. In the past two weeks, Ola Electric Mobility has outperformed the market by surging 36 per cent. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹131 on August 27, 2024.

At 02:34 PM, Ola Electric Mobility was quoting 10 per cent higher at ₹55.80, as compared to a 0.76 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly two-fold, with a combined 710 million equity shares representing 16 per cent of the total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Ola Electric Mobility announced that it has secured Production Linked Incentive (PLI) certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio. This certification was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, to all seven Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's spokesperson said that securing PLI certification for Gen 3 scooters, which form the bulk of the company's sales, is a critical step towards profitability. This will directly strengthen Ola Electric's cost structure and margins, enabling the company to deliver sustainable growth.

With Ola Electric's auto business targeted to turn earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) positive, the certification acts as a strong catalyst to achieve that goal while ensuring the company’s customers continue to get the best-in-class EVs at highly competitive prices. The PLI certification makes Ola Electric eligible for incentives ranging from 13 per cent to 18 per cent of the determined sales value (DSV) until 2028, according to the filing. Earlier, Ola Electric, on August 15, 2025, unveiled its new electric motorcycle, Diamondhead, with an expected price of ₹500,000, targeting a foray into the global market. The company said the motorcycle is designed for commuting, touring, and performance riding. Deliveries of these vehicles are expected to begin in the calendar year 2027.

While short-term factors such as a more urban-focused product mix tempered penetration growth in FY2025, the structural shift toward electric mobility is well underway, supported by increasing consumer awareness, industry-leading technological advancements, Ola Electric said in its FY25 annual report. As EV prices continue to decline, the Government has strategically shifted from consumer subsidies to more structurally efficient production-linked incentives (PLIs) across Automobiles, Components, and Advanced Cell Chemistry (ACC). This move reflects a clear commitment to building a self-reliant, globally competitive EV manufacturing ecosystem, underpinned by confidence in rising consumer demand and a long-term vision to localise the entire value chain, the company said.