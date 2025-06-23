Ola Electric Mobility shares slip 6%, hits all time low amid large trade

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹19,319.43 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹157.53 per share and 52-week low was at ₹43.2 per share.

Why did Ola Electric shares plunge in trade today?

The stock was under pressure after 0.8 per cent equity changed hands in multiple blocks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known.

According to the shareholding pattern on BSE, as of March 2025, mutual funds held a 2.6 per cent stake in Ola Electric and promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the company.

In Q4, Ola Electric Mobility's loss widened to ₹870 crore as compared to ₹416 crore a year ago. The revenue from operations declined 59.5 per cent to ₹611 crore in Q4FY25, the company had reported the same as ₹1,598 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.