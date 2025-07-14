Ola Electric shares soar 9% even as Q1 loss widens; Here's why

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility rose over 9 per cent on Monday after the company's net loss widened in the first quarter of the current financial year, while its revenue halved. The positive momentum in the stock came as the Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm said it expects operating cash flow of the auto business to turn positive in the coming quarters.

The electric two-wheeler maker's stock rose as much as 9.47 per cent during the day to ₹43.5 per share, the biggest intraday rise since March 18 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.3 per cent higher at ₹41.9 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:18 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday and currently trade at 3.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 51 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ola Electric has a total market capitalisation of ₹18,768.08 crore. Ola Electric Q1 results The EV maker reported a net loss of ₹428 crore in the June quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1-FY26), as against a loss of ₹347 crore in the same period last year. However, the reported loss was less than what analysts had anticipated, with Bloomberg consensus analysts expecting a loss of ₹452 crore.

The widening in loss came as the company's revenue halved to ₹828 crore in the first quarter versus ₹1,644 crore in the corresponding period last year. On the margins front, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) loss came in at ₹237 crore versus a loss of 205 crore earlier. ALSO READ: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty below 25,100 amid IT sell-off The company's auto segment turned Ebitda positive in June, driven by improved gross margins and cost efficiencies. The auto segment Ebitda improved to 11.6 per cent, compared to 90.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s cost optimisation initiative, Project Lakshya, has driven significant operating efficiencies, reducing monthly auto opex from ₹178 crore to ₹105 crore, the company said.