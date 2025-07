Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market continued to witness subdued investor sentiment on Monday, July 14, as the earnings season for the The Indian stock market continued to witness subdued investor sentiment on Monday, July 14, as the earnings season for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26) started off on a weak note. At the global front, uncertainty over trade deals kept investors waiting for concrete market cues.

At 11:30 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 82,107.93, down by nearly 400 points or 0.49 per cent. Whereas, Nifty was just a tad up from the 25,000 level, down by over 100 points or 0.45 per cent.

Majority of stocks from the Sensex pack were trading in red. Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and HCL tech were among the top laggards . On the other hand, Eternal (Zomato), Sun Pharma, ITC, Adani Ports and Titan were among the top gainers

"Nifty has been exhibiting weak trend weighed mainly by the weakness in the IT stocks. This weakness may persist particularly since the FIIs were big sellers in the cash market last Friday. It is important to note that banking and financials are outperforming even in this weak market. This trend may persist," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments. What should traders do? As D-street continues to trade in a range-bound trajectory due to a lack of cues, market analysts suggest that investors take a cautious approach while booking profits during rallies. The Nifty50 is currently trading below the psychological 25,500 level; however, the market tone continues to be cautiously bullish, as per analysts