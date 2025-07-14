"Nifty has been exhibiting weak trend weighed mainly by the weakness in the IT stocks. This weakness may persist particularly since the FIIs were big sellers in the cash market last Friday. It is important to note that banking and financials are outperforming even in this weak market. This trend may persist," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

What should traders do?

As D-street continues to trade in a range-bound trajectory due to a lack of cues, market analysts suggest that investors take a cautious approach while booking profits during rallies. The Nifty50 is currently trading below the psychological 25,500 level; however, the market tone continues to be cautiously bullish, as per analysts