NIIs drive demand for Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO; GMP up 5%

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO subscritpion status: Non-institutional investors (NIIs) were driving the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of workspace solutions provider Smartworks Coworking Spaces, leading to its full subscription on the final day of subscription on July 14, 2025.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO received bids for 1,62,51,804 shares against 1,04,01,828 on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.56 times till 10:48 AM on July 14, showed the NSE data.

Among the individual categories, NIIs bid the highest, oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 2.76 times. This was followed by retail investors, who bid 1.57 times.

However, the response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) remains sluggish, as they are yet to fully subscribe to their category. They have booked 64 percent of their reserved quota.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO details

The public offering comprises a fresh issue of 10.9 million equity shares worth ₹445 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) through which promoters and investors are selling up to 3.4 million shares worth approximately ₹137.56 crore.