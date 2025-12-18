Home / Markets / News / Ola Electric hits all-time low; down 13% in 3 days; why is stock falling?

Ola Electric hits all-time low; down 13% in 3 days; why is stock falling?

From the past two days, Ola Electric founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal is selling stakes through open market as part of a "one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion"; check details

Ola Electric, OLA
Photo: Reuters
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Ola Electric Mobility shares slipped 4.2 per cent, logging an all-time low at ₹31.54 per share. The stock fell for the third consecutive session, declining over 13 per cent. The selling pressure on the counter came amid promoter Bhavish Aggarwal offloading stakes.
 
At 9:39 AM, Ola Electric’s share price was trading 3.89 per cent lower at ₹31.64 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.14 per cent at 84,442.54. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,951.45 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹99.9, and its 52-week low was at ₹31.54. 
 
From the past two days, Ola Electric founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal is selling stakes through open market transactions as part of a "one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion" to fully repay a promoter-level loan amounting to ₹260 crore.  
 
“With this, all of the previously pledged 3.93 per cent shares will be released, removing a critical overhang,” the filing read. 
 
As per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Aggarwal offloaded 41.9 million shares, or 1 per cent of Ola Electric, on Wednesday for ₹33.96 per share. A day earlier, he had sold 26.2 million shares — equivalent to a 0.59 per cent stake — at a price of ₹34.99 per share.
 
Post the transaction, the promoter group would continue to hold approximately 34 per cent in Ola Electric, among the highest across new-age listed companies. As of September, promoter shareholding stood at 36.78 per cent.
 
There is no dilution of promoter control or change in the long-term conviction, according to the filing. 
 
It also said the transaction is being carried out to eliminate all promoter pledges, which can introduce avoidable risk and volatility. The firm said it is part of the founder's conviction that Ola Electric should operate with zero pledge overhang, and that he should fully unwind the leverage.
 
The firm said the transaction is being executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level and would have no impact on Ola Electric’s operations, governance, or strategic direction. The firm’s focus remains firmly on building a globally competitive, India-first electric mobility and clean energy company.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PL Capital starts with 'Buy' on ICICI Pru AMC ahead of listing; target here

Nuvama calls Saregama a 'recession-proof' pick; bets on strategic tie-up

Asia stocks slump as technology stocks valuation fears resurface

Brokerages back TCS as it doubles down on AI-led transformation

Geographic diversification, Palava to support Lodha growth, says Nuvama

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story