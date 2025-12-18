Ola Electric hits all-time low; down 13% in 3 days; why is stock falling?

Ola Electric Mobility shares slipped 4.2 per cent, logging an all-time low at ₹31.54 per share. The stock fell for the third consecutive session, declining over 13 per cent. The selling pressure on the counter came amid promoter Bhavish Aggarwal offloading stakes.

At 9:39 AM, Ola Electric’s share price was trading 3.89 per cent lower at ₹31.64 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.14 per cent at 84,442.54.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,951.45 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹99.9, and its 52-week low was at ₹31.54.

ALSO READ: Bhavish Aggarwal offloads another block of Ola Electric shares for ₹142 cr From the past two days, Ola Electric founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal is selling stakes through open market transactions as part of a "one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion" to fully repay a promoter-level loan amounting to ₹260 crore.

“With this, all of the previously pledged 3.93 per cent shares will be released, removing a critical overhang,” the filing read. As per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Aggarwal offloaded 41.9 million shares, or 1 per cent of Ola Electric, on Wednesday for ₹33.96 per share. A day earlier, he had sold 26.2 million shares — equivalent to a 0.59 per cent stake — at a price of ₹34.99 per share. Post the transaction, the promoter group would continue to hold approximately 34 per cent in Ola Electric, among the highest across new-age listed companies. As of September, promoter shareholding stood at 36.78 per cent.