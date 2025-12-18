Asia stocks slump as technology stocks valuation fears resurface

Markets across Asia were trading in losses, tracking overnight decline on Wall Street as fears about technology stocks' high valuations resurfaced. Japan's benchmark index, the Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI fell over 1 per cent in Thursday's session.

The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index fell 0.45 per cent as of 7:44 a.m. as the Nikkei 225 and the KOSPI weighed the most. The Hang Seng and CSI 300 were trading 0.21 per cent and 0.59 per cent down, respectively as of 7:47 a.m.

In the Nikkei 225, the SoftBank shares were the biggest laggard as it fell over 7 percent. The decline tracked heavy selloff in the Nasdaq Composite in the previous night. The stock was trading 4.39 per cent as of 7:52 a.m.