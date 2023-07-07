Home / Markets / News / Olectra Greentech zooms 15% to hit an all-time high on new order win

Olectra Greentech zooms 15% to hit an all-time high on new order win

So far this calendar year (CY23), shares of Olectra has rallied over 144 per cent, as against 8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 2:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of electric-bus manufacturer Olectra Greentech raced over 15 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,209 per share in Friday's intra-day trade, after the company bagged contract worth Rs 10,000 crore from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). 
 
So far this calendar year (CY23), shares of Olectra has rallied over 144 per cent, as against 8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. 
 
On Friday, July 7, the company received a letter of intent from MSRTC to supply, operate, and maintain 5,150 electric buses, allied electrical, and civil infrastructure on gross cost contract basis. These buses will be delivered over a period of 24 months.
 
In the January-March quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23), the firm clocked 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth to Rs 376 crore amid higher demand, while consolidated net profit rose 52 per cent YoY to Rs 27 crore.

Meanwhile, for the full financial year (FY23), the company's consolidated revenue increased 84 per cent YoY to Rs 1,090 crore, as against Rs 35.35 crore, in the year-ago period.
 
Earlier this year, the company bagged order from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation for supply of 550 electric buses. That apart, the company also inked pact with Reliance Industries to develop hydrogen buses.
 
Olectra Greentech is a pure electric bus manufacturer, with manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The company's research and development (R&D) centre is recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Olectra Greentech jumps 10% after net profit rises 52% YoY in Q4

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

Sebi to auction two properties of Swar Agrotech on Aug 7 to recover money

Sebi unveils new disclosure framework for issuers of debt securities

Talbros Auto surges 8% to hit 52-week high on order win worth Rs 400 crore

Weak demand, inventory to weigh on agrochemical companies' stocks

3 tyre stocks hit new highs on breakout; charts show up to 21% upside ahead

Topics :olectra BYDBuzzing stocksstocks to watchIndian marketselectric buses

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story