Supreme Petrochem slips over 2% on weak Q1 results; profit tanks 34% YoY

The company posted a net profit of ₹80.9 crore, down 33.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹121.9 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).

The revenue dropped 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,386.5 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹1,573.4 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

At the operating level, Ebitda tanked 29.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹114.7 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹161.8 crore in Q1FY25.

Ebitda margin squeezed 190 basis points (bps) annually to 8.3 per cent in the June quarter of FY26, as against 10.2 per cent in the June quarter of FY25.

About Supreme Petrochem

Supreme Petrochem is a leading Indian petrochemical company specialising in the styrenics segment, with a strong focus on polystyrene and related products.