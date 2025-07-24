Supreme Petrochem slips over 2% on weak Q1 results; profit tanks 34% YoY

The company posted a net profit of ₹80.9 crore, down 33.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹121.9 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).
The revenue dropped 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,386.5 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹1,573.4 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
At the operating level, Ebitda tanked 29.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹114.7 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹161.8 crore in Q1FY25.
Ebitda margin squeezed 190 basis points (bps) annually to 8.3 per cent in the June quarter of FY26, as against 10.2 per cent in the June quarter of FY25.
About Supreme Petrochem
Supreme Petrochem is a leading Indian petrochemical company specialising in the styrenics segment, with a strong focus on polystyrene and related products.
A flagship entity of the Rajan Raheja Group, SPL has established itself as the market leader in polystyrene in India, commanding over 50 per cent market share in the domestic segment.
The company plays a vital role in supporting downstream plastic processing industries by supplying high-quality raw materials used in a wide range of applications.
SPL’s product portfolio includes General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) and High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS), which are widely used in injection molding, extrusion, thermoforming, and blow molding applications. These materials find end-use across industries such as consumer goods, electronics, packaging, and automotive components. In addition, the company manufactures Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) in multiple variants, including high-expansion, fast cycle, and flame-retardant grades, catering to insulation, protective packaging, and construction sectors.
Expanding beyond conventional polystyrene, SPL also produces polymer compounds, which are custom-formulated blends of polymers with additives, reinforcements, and fillers. These engineered compounds are tailored for specific functional and mechanical performance in niche industrial applications. Furthermore, SPL is the first and only producer in India of Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) insulation boards, a high-performance material used for energy-efficient insulation in building and infrastructure projects.
On the operational front, Supreme Petrochem runs state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Amdoshi (Maharashtra) and Manali (Chennai), equipped to meet both domestic demand and international standards. The company has built a robust global presence, with exports to over 100 countries, making it the largest exporter of polystyrene from India.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.