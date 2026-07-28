Order inflows, execution to keep growth elevated for Bharat Electronics

BEL expects to secure the QR-SAM order, valued at around ₹30,000 crore, by Q2FY27. It also has a healthy order pipeline comprising projects such as NGC/P75I, Hammer Alpha, Shakti Phase IV, Shatrughat and Samaghat. Order inflows fell sharply by 51 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,750 crore, taking the order backlog to ₹72,300 crore, down 3 per cent Y-o-Y.

"What gives us comfort is the order inflow outlook," says Choice Institutional Equities. Despite a weak start to the year (₹3,750 crore inflows in Q1), the management has maintained its FY27 guidance of ₹55,000 crore-plus and, from the commentary, it appears that inflows are back-ended, says Putta Ravi Kumar of the brokerage. Large programmes, such as QR-SAM, will drive a meaningful share of inflows, he adds. The brokerage has maintained its positive stance on Bharat Electronics, underpinned by its robust long-term growth visibility, supported by a healthy order book and a strong order pipeline. It has reiterated a buy rating with a target price of ₹500.