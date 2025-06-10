Oswal Pumps sets IPO price band at ₹584-614; check key details here

The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on or before Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Shares of Oswal Pumps will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Friday, June 20, 2025.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and at least 35 per cent for retail individual investors.

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime India, is the registrar of the issue. IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers.